New Movies: Release Calendar for February 17, Plus Where to Watch the Latest Films

Tale as old as time: while this holiday weekend at the multiplex will likely be dominated by the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe joint (in this case, Peyton Reed’s third “Ant-Man” film), it’s the smaller new releases that are really worth getting excited about.

In this case, President’s Day Weekend comes with the release of not one, but two of the best films of the year (yes, we’re only in mid-February; yes, we already feel confident enough to announce this claim), including Albert Serra’s “Pacifiction” and Davy Chou’s “Return to Seoul.”

But even if you’ve already been treated to both of those films, which previously played around the festival circuit, this weekend holds no shortage of other, wonderful, smaller films, including Frances O’Connor’s daring “Emily” and Goran Stolevski’s aching “Of an Age.” And while this week’s other spin on classic IP (we’re talking, of course, about “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”) might have only enjoyed a one-night release, its makers are hoping to lock in more theatrical dates before it goes to VOD. Tasty?

Each film is now available in a theater near you or in the comfort of your own home (or, in some cases, both, the convenience of it all). Browse your options below.

Week of February 13 – February 19

New Films in Theaters

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (directed by Peyton Reed)

Distributor: Disney

Where to Find It: Theaters

While Peyton Reed and star Paul Rudd continue to mine plenty of laughs from the silliness of a superhero whose main powers include getting really big and really small and utilizing ants as his primary assistants (one thing to anticipate: plenty of “ants?” jokes), “Quantumania” suffers what’s become the classic MCU problem: It’s not content to focus on its eponymous superhero. As the first film in Phase Five, “Quantumania” is scarcely allowed to be its own thing, because it’s also tasked with introducing the big bad who will lord over the franchise for the foreseeable future. That’s a tough ask for a series that’s as lighthearted as the MCU gets. (Ants!)

Said big bad — rising star Jonathan Majors — doesn’t disappoint, towering over “Quantumania” and its little ant friends with genuine pathos, pain, and fear, even if the most studied MCU scholars will likely be confused by what exactly his Kang the Conquerer wants and, uh, is. But cramming Majors’ Kang against Rudd’s Scott Lang (AKA Ant-Man), his plucky kid (Kathryn Newton as Cassie), his iron-willed partner (Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne), and her parents (Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne) as they zip and zag through a tiny, “Star Wars”-influenced world doesn’t just feel confusing; it can feel outright mean. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” - Credit: Jay Maidment

Jay Maidment

“Emily” (directed by Frances O’Connor)

Distributor: Bleecker Street

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Emily Brontë’s blank canvas allure won’t stop purists from scoffing at Frances O’Connor’s Gen Z-friendly decision to cast “Sex Education” star Emma Mackey in the title role (a brilliant idea, it turns out). And those same people will surely be up in arms over her melodramatic vision of how literature’s most famous middle child came to write “Wuthering Heights” — not least of all because it involves getting high on opium and giving a blowjob to the hunkiest new member of the Yorkshire clergy while Abel Korzeniowski’s vortex-like violin score goes absolutely hog wild over the soundtrack.

But such invented splashes of rebellion and romance only add to the ecstatic truth that “Emily” brings to its windswept tale of a stultified woman survived by her inner strength. They’re all the more agreeable in a movie that (mostly) eschews the presentism that’s become so en vogue in Victorian-era adaptation, and resists the urge to go full “Shakespeare in Love” in its suggestion that Brontë lived a bit of “Wuthering Heights” before she put it to paper. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Of an Age” (directed by Goran Stolevski)

Distributor: Focus Features

Where to Find It: Select theaters

The simple yet effective title “Of an Age” plays a few tricks with its double entendre; the peppy romance about a young queer man’s first brush with love captures a certain glowing youthful nostalgia. But it’s also a story split across two decades, essentially bifurcated in two recent but now solidly bygone eras. The film opens in 1999, though the boxy cars harken even further back, and ends in 2010, performing some impressive movie magic to make the actors look age-appropriate. That the entire thing is set in Melbourne, Australia, adds another layer of distance to the whole affair, coating it in a kind of dewy faraway melodrama. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Benoît Magimel and Pahoa Mahagafanau in “Pacifiction” - Credit: Grasshopper Film/Gratitude Films

Grasshopper Film/Gratitude Films

“Pacifiction” (directed by Albert Serra) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: Grasshopper Film

Where to Find It: Select theaters, with expansion to follow

What do you want when you already have paradise?

That question looms over Albert Serra’s singularly mysterious cinematic immersion into Tahiti, “Pacifiction.” The indigenous Polynesians living there would likely argue that this paradise hasn’t been theirs in a long time. Serra, the Catalan filmmaker behind such boundary-pushing works of experiential filmmaking as “Honor of the Knights” and “Story of My Death,” is yet another outsider coming to their shores, but he avoids the touristic travel-porn clichés of most movies set in some tropical locale. “Pacifiction” is not a vicarious experience of luxury; it is an experience of life. Set to its own tidal rhythm, it is one of the most beautiful and rigorously introspective movies of this or any year, a film that makes you deeply ponder the fate of humanity itself. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Return to Seoul” (directed by Davy Chou) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Where to Find It: Select theaters

Few movies have ever been more perfectly in tune with their protagonists than Davy Chou’s jagged, restless, and rivetingly unpredictable “Return to Seoul,” a shark-like adoption drama that its 25-year-old heroine wears like an extra layer of skin or sharp cartilage. The film spans eight years over the course of two hours, but you can feel its bristly texture and self-possessed violence from the disorienting first scenes.

Played by plastic artist and first-time actress Park Ji-Min (who gives a towering performance worthy of the same attention that Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh will receive for their work this fall), the French-raised Freddie arrives in Seoul without context, which leaves us the fool’s errand of trying to “solve” her identity over a few too many glasses of soju with her new friends. Some clues are easier to decipher than others. While Freddie may have been born in the country — and carry what some of her drinking buddies agree is “a typical Korean face” from “ancient, ancestral” times — it’s clear that this is her first trip back since she was adopted as a child, and that she neither thinks of it as home nor speaks a word of the native tongue. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” - Credit: Fathom Events

Fathom Events

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” (directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield)

Distributor: Fathom Events

Where to Find It: Special one-night-only event, with VOD to follow

“I think something’s wrong with Piglet! He just killed my wife!” In two sentences, Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) manages to silence anyone who complains that we don’t produce iconic movie quotes anymore while pretty much summarizing everything that’s worth knowing about “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.” It’s Pooh and Piglet, but they’re evil.

We all know the story of Christopher Robin and his anthropomorphic animal friends who play in the Hundred Acre Wood. But A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s books never address what happens after Christopher inevitably grows up. Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s microbudget slasher flick attempts to fill that gap in the mythology, complete with an animated opening sequence revealing that Pooh and Piglet began starving to death after Christopher left for medical school and eventually made the decision to kill and eat Eeyore to stay alive. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“88” (directed by Eromose)

Distributor: Samuel Goldwyn Films

Where to Find It: Theaters

“Devil’s Peak” (directed by Ben Young)

Distributor: Screen Media

Where to Find It: Theaters, various VOD platforms on Friday, February 24

“Marlowe” (directed by Neil Jordan)

Distributor: Open Road, Briarcliff Entertainment

Where to Find It: Theaters

“A Radiant Girl” (directed by Sandrine Kiberlain)

Distributor: Film Movement

Where to Find It: Select NYC theaters, with expansion to follow

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinema

Also available this week:

“Swallowed” (directed by Carter Smith)

Distributor: Momentum Pictures

Where to Find It: Various VOD and digital platforms

