Where to Watch This Week’s New Movies, from ‘The Holdovers’ to ‘The Killer’ and ‘Priscilla’

This weekend at the movies: your very own fall film festival, travel not required. It’s true! A hefty number of festival hits are arriving at both theaters and on streaming services this week, offering you, dear movie-lover, the chance to program your own best-of festival. That includes new films from some of our favorite filmmakers, including very buzzy titles from David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, and Alexander Payne; and while there is not a new Bong Joon Ho joint in the mix, there is a delightful documentary that chronicles the Oscar winner and his compatriots during their early years.

Also available: a dystopian love story from Christos Nikou, a twist on the erotic thriller from Joe Lynch, and the rare non-“Harry Potter” affiliated feature from David Yates. Horror is, of course, not in short supply either, including Emma Tammi’s fantastically fun-sounding video game adaptation (what a world!) “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and Demián Rugna’s widely lauded (and absolutely terrifying) “When Evil Lurks,” which is heading to Shudder.

Each film is now available in a theater near you or in the comfort of your own home (or, in some cases, both, the convenience of it all). Browse your options below.

Week of October 23 – October 29

New Films in Theaters

“After Death” (directed by Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke)

Distributor: Angel Studios

Where to Find It: Theaters

Watching Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke’s “After Death,” a faith-based documentary about near-death experiences that was produced by the same company behind “Sound of Freedom” (last summer’s most popular movie among people who might accuse you of being a pedophile on Twitter), I was reminded of something that Lou Reed famously never said: “Only a few chosen people have been lucky enough to bask in the light of Jesus Christ during the kind of disembodied episode that might accompany a terrible car accident or a life-saving operation, but every one of them has apparently turned it into a full-fledged career.”

Which isn’t to suggest that Dr. Mary Neal is lying about the heart-to-heart she had with the son of God after drowning in a kayak, or that ordained minister and “90 Minutes in Heaven” author Don Piper doesn’t sincerely believe in the story that sold more than six million books and got adapted into a movie where he was played by Hayden Christensen, it’s only to observe that nearly dying seems to make for a decent living. The overwhelming majority of the interview subjects in “After Death” are professional “I saw Heaven and it bore an uncanny similarity to how it’s described in Christian theology” people. That’s even true of obligatory “skeptic” Michael Sabom, a former cardiologist who draws from his increasingly religious output about the physiology of near-death experiences (or NDEs) to help disguise this movie’s “700 Club”-level hokum behind a cheap veil of pseudoscience. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in “Fingernails” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Fingernails” (directed by Christos Nikou)

Distributor: Apple

Where to Find It: Limited theaters, with an AppleTV+ streaming release to follow on Friday, November 3

Christos Nikou’s “Fingernails” effectively pathologizes the unspoken secret at the heart of the romantic comedy genre: Falling in love is the easiest thing in the world, but staying in love is something you have to work on every day if you want it to last that long.

It’s a secret epitomized (and half-heartedly acknowledged) by the likes of “Love, Actually,” a sprawling matrix of warm and fuzzy crushes in which the only married couple is mired in an unresolvable crisis. Everybody gets verklempt at a grand gesture or a mad dash to the airport in the third act, but what happens after the credits roll? What happens when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan get used to each other and start having circular arguments about emotional labor? That’s another genre altogether.

Set in a drab and slightly retro-futuristic world of tomorrow that’s so light on digital technology it might be mistaken for yesterday if not for some of the pop culture references sprinkled throughout (an early mention of the Spice Girls helps audiences get their bearings), “Fingernails” begins a few years after the social fabric of life on Earth has been transformed by the invention of a test that scientifically determines whether two people are in love. The fallout has been profound and predictable. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Plus: Read IndieWire’s interview with filmmaker Christos Nikou.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” (directed by Emma Tammi)

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Where to Find It: Theaters, plus streaming on Peacock

The movie withholds scares or danger from the animatronics for a long time, in what initially feels like an attempt at a slow burn but instead reveals itself to be a severe miscalculation of how much horror needs to be in a film for it to actually be a horror film. Aside from a completely plot-superfluous mid-film sequence involving Abby’s babysitter Max (Kat Conner Sterling) and her brother busting into the center late one afternoon that provides the one and only memorable kill “Five Nights at Freddy’s” offers, all actual suspense and action involving murderous cartoon robots is pushed back into the film’s last 20 minutes. Filling out the rest of the film is, mostly, a whole lot of nothing. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“The Holdovers” Seacia Pavao/Focus Features

“The Holdovers” (directed by Alexander Payne)

Distributor: Focus Features

Where to Find It: Limited theaters, with expansion to follow

Set in the winter of 1970 and shot to look as if it had actually been made back then, Alexander Payne’s nuanced and hyper-literate “The Holdovers” takes great pleasure in defying every impulse of modern cinema from even before the moment it starts (the studio fanfare includes a “throwback” Focus Features logo, which is a cute little in-joke about a company that wasn’t founded until 2002). And yet, it might take even greater pleasure in embracing some of the movies’ most time-honored tropes and traditions.

Chief among them: The inviolable rule that anything a school teacher “casually” tells their students in the first act of a film must speak to a core idea of the film itself. In that light, be sure to take notes during the opening scene in which Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) quotes Cicero to the “vulgar philistines” in his Ancient Civilization class. “Non nobis solum nati sumus.” “Not for ourselves alone are we born.” No spoilers, but that’s definitely going to be on the final exam of “The Holdovers,” which gradually thaws into a slight but sensitive tale about a trio of lonely souls who teach each other to push through their lives’ most isolating disappointments. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Plus: Read IndieWire’s interview with director Alexander Payne.

“The Killer” (directed by David Fincher)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Limited theaters, with a Netflix streaming release to follow on Friday, November 10

Like the “Jeanne Dielman” of assassin movies, “The Killer” centers on how the self-started glitches in one character’s routine cause their carefully ordered world to fall slowly off its axis. David Fincher’s sleek if small genre exercise plants us into the orbital sockets of an unnamed killer-for-hire, played by Michael Fassbender, whose self-deceptions catch up to him amid a contract job gone just about an inch wrong in Paris.

There are few surprises in this straight-line thriller, well-executed within a millimeter of its life as ever by the “Gone Girl” and “Social Network” director. Here, the perfectionist, you-might-say-control-freak director punches up a nimbly sketched screenplay by “Seven” scribe Andrew Kevin Walker that evokes no sympathy for its protagonist, played with Zen-cool by a no-pulse Fassbender. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Priscilla” A24

“Priscilla” (directed by Sofia Coppola)

Distributor: A24

Where to Find It: Limited theaters, with expansion to follow

…which isn’t to suggest that Sofia Coppola’s soft and muted “Priscilla” should be seen as some kind of rebuttal to last summer’s orgiastic blockbuster “Elvis,” but rather to reaffirm her decision to frame this claustrophobic marriage story as a gradual process of separation. Not just Priscilla’s separation from Elvis and the endless shadow of his celebrity, but also her separation from her parents, from her own iconography, and from everyone and everything else that tried to define her before she was able to define herself.

Of course, Coppola was never going to approach this story in any other way. Long compelled by the negative space between young women and the worlds they inhabit (a gap that “The Virgin Suicides” described as “an oddly shaped emptiness mapped by what surrounded them, like countries we couldn’t name”), Coppola has made a career out of freeing privileged girls from gilded cages; girls who are desperate to escape the sense that they’re merely disguised as themselves, always watched but seldom seen. From “Lost in Translation” to “Marie Antoinette,” her films have often framed marriage as the purgatorial first step in a heroine’s path towards actual personhood. Her latest feature makes it impossible to shake the feeling that Sofia Coppola would probably have been moved to invent Priscilla Presley if Priscilla Presley hadn’t ultimately found a way to invent herself. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Suitable Flesh” (directed by Joe Lynch)

Distributor: RLJE Films, Shudder

Where to Find It: Theaters, plus various digital platforms

When “Re-Animator” director Stuart Gordon died in 2020, he left behind a blood-soaked legacy that includes a handful of giddily exploitative horror classics and a legion of genre filmmakers who grew up in the shadow of his low-budget Lovecraft adaptations.

In that light, it would be hard to imagine a more fitting tribute to Gordon’s work than a goofy-smart and gore-happy wad of immaculate trash about an ancient Entity that inhabits the body of an undersexed psychiatrist played by Heather Graham. Lucky for us, Gordon ensured that we wouldn’t have to; based on the Lovecraft story “The Thing on the Doorstep” and written by Gordon’s longtime collaborator Dennis Paoli, “Suitable Flesh” is one of the last projects the late schlockmeister was developing before his death. And director Joe Lynch’s take on the material is every bit as loving and heretical towards Gordon’s memory as you would expect from a true devotee. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Plus: Read IndieWire’s interview with star Heather Graham.

Heather Graham in “Suitable Flesh” Shudder

“Waikiki” (directed by Christopher Kahunahana)

Distributor: Level 33 Entertainment

Where to Find It: Select theaters

The tropical paradise in the Pacific finds a new lens — and voice — in Christopher Kahunahana‘s feature debut “Waikiki.” While the film fumbles through a stripped down script and stumbles towards a surrealist attempt at reframing the threats of tourism, “Waikiki” still offers a voice from a Native Hawaiian about his homeland. Sundance Lab alum Kahunahana wrote and directed the drama which follows hula dancer Kea (Danielle Zalopany) as her personal life crumbles. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“Deep Rising” (directed by Matthieu Rytz)

Distributor: Abramorama

Where to Find It: Select theaters

“Freelance” (directed by Pierre Morel)

Distributor: Relativity Media

Where to Find It: Theaters

“Holy Frit” (directed by Justin Morrone)

Distributor: Abramorama

Where to Find It: Limited theaters, with expansion to follow

“Inspector Sun” (directed by Julio Soto Gúrpide)

Distributor: Viva Kids

Where to Find It: Theaters

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinemas

“Pain Hustlers” (directed by David Yates)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

A smirking (and heavily fictionalized) rise-and-fall story of American greed that aspires to do for fentanyl what “The Wolf of Wall Street” did for Steve Madden, Netflix’s seriocomic “Pain Hustlers” is the first magic and/or Tarzan-free movie that “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” maestro David Yates has directed since 1998’s “The Tichborne Clarinet.” On paper, that sound like a combination of tone, subject matter, and storyteller that probably shouldn’t work. On screen, it absolutely doesn’t.

The problem with “Pain Hustlers” isn’t that its approach to the opioid crisis feels glib (it does), or that Yates keeps digitally inserting Dobby the elf into scenes of pharmaceutical sales reps pushing their latest drugs on morally flexible doctors (he doesn’t), but rather that the film takes a golden opportunity to explore the desperate personal choices that compounded into one of our most dire national crises, and wastes it on the same kind of superficial crime drama that’s already been made about myriad other “victimless crimes” and get-rich-quick schemes just like it. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Pain Hustlers” ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

“When Evil Lurks” (directed by Demián Rugna)

Distributor: Shudder

Where to Find It: Streaming on Shudder

Disease has always been fertile ground for the horror genre: what’s a zombie or vampire movie if not the story of a particularly nasty virus making its way from host to host? Demonic possession onscreen often has a similar subtext; look at the definitive example, 1973’s “The Exorcist,” where hosting an ancient evil leaves a little girl bedridden, covered in sores, and vomiting her stomach out.

“When Evil Lurks,” from Argentinian director Demián Rugna, takes the virus imagery and symbolism and runs with it as the central conceit, placing the audience in a tiny community that goes through, essentially, a rapidly escalating epidemic of demonic possession. An improperly disposed patient zero introduces the plague of demonic terror upon the small rural village, slowly infecting man, woman, child, and dog, and forcing families to flee for their lives. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club” (directed by Lee Hyuk-rae)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

aradise is ever elusive in the work of Bong Joon Ho, no matter what form it might take. That’s true whether it be resolution in “Memories of Murder,” wealth for the Park family of “Parasite,” or even the so-called “calm” that dead animals bring in “Barking Dogs Never Bite.” It’s this search for happiness that typifies the South Korean auteur’s work best, and nowhere is that more evident than in director Bong’s first narrative film: “Looking for Paradise.”

It’s often presumed that “White Man” — a 16mm short released in 1994 — was Bong’s directorial debut, but Netflix’s documentary, “Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club,” reveals that’s not the case. “Paradise” actually predates it by two entire years and, looking back now, it’s clear that Bong’s stop-motion debut is the more important film of the two, as it laid the groundwork for everything he’s created in the three decades that followed. Yet strangely enough, “Paradise” remains a mystery to everyone except the members of Yellow Door, a cinephile collective who gathered on Christmas 1992 to celebrate Bong’s work at the film’s one and only public screening. Even now, some of them are confused by what they actually saw. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Week of October 16 – October 22

New Films in Theaters

“Butcher’s Crossing” (directed by Gabe Polsky)

Distributor: Saban Films

Where to Find It: Theaters

The low-rent but well-intentioned “Butcher’s Crossing” doesn’t feel like a hiccup in Nicolas Cage’s recent hot streak so much as it does a watchable part of the plan, and possibly even a preview of things to come. Adapted from John Edward Williams’ rough and rangy 1960 novel of the same name — and broadly reflecting the book’s anti-Western efforts to restore a measure of harsh realism to a genre overrun by myths and cowboys — this undercooked tale of a buffalo hunt gone wrong doesn’t have enough meat on its bones to capture the Emersonian flavor of its source material, or the vision to reflect that “Red Army” director Gabe Polsky has been trying to bring it to the screen for more than decade. What it does have is a bald and beefy Nicolas Cage spouting manic ideas about the best way to shoot a bison and sporting a thick beard that ironically makes him resemble a VOD-era John Travolta, no facial surgery required.

The story begins in 1874, when a fresh-faced Harvard boy named Will Andrews (“The White Lotus” breakout Fred Hechinger) arrives in Kansas in search of a different kind of education. “I hope to find a stronger purpose and more meaning in my life,” the minister’s son intones over the movie’s threadbare voiceover track, “and to expand my understanding of the world beyond Boston.” Read IndieWire’s full review.

“To Kill a Tiger” (directed by Nisha Pahuja)

Distributor: Notice Pictures

Where to Find It: Select theaters

On the surface, Nisha Pahuja’s “To Kill a Tiger” doesn’t look that different from any other documentary set in rural India. The visual palette is bright yet rustic. The characters, real figures, speak a thick East Indian dialect of Hindi, take pride in their community, and allow cameras into their lives.

But the award-winning film, executive produced by Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling from the National Film Board of Canada, does what so much media focused on social change cannot: It goes right to the source. “To Kill a Tiger” is about one family seeking justice for the gang rape of their 13-year-old daughter — but as the legal battles wears on, the documentary roots out the societal structures and collective thinking that find such brutal crimes pervasive and largely unreported in the world’s largest democracy. Read IndieWire’s full review.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” (directed by Martin Scorsese) — IndieWire Critic’s Pick

Distributor: Paramount and Apple

Where to Find It: Theaters, with a streaming release on AppleTV+ to follow at a later date

Martin Scorsese may like to think of “Killers of the Flower Moon” as the Western that he always wanted to make, but this frequently spectacular American epic about the genocidal conspiracy that was visited upon the Osage Nation during the 1920s is more potent and self-possessed when it sticks a finger in one of the other genres that bubble up to the surface over the course of its three-and-a-half-hour runtime.

The first and most obvious of those is a gangster drama in the grand tradition of the director’s previous work. Just when it seemed like “The Irishman” might’ve been Scorsese’s final word on his signature genre, they’ve pulled him back in for another movie full of brutal killings, bitter voiceovers, and biting conclusions about the corruptive spirit of American capitalism. “Gimme Shelter” may not have made it into the final cut, but the chugging bass groove of Robbie Robertson’s brilliantly anachronistic score almost leads you to believe that it might.

And yet, the “Reign of Terror” — which came in the wake of an oil discovery that made the members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma the richest people per capita on planet Earth — proves to be an uncomfortably vast backdrop for Scorsese’s more intimate brand of crime saga. The book from which “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been adapted is a sweeping tale about the end of the Wild West and the birth of the 20th century, as the author David Grann devotes roughly equal time to the modern sociopath who orchestrated the Osage slayings and the old-fashioned cowboy who J. Edgar Hoover dispatched to stop him. Scorsese’s more narrowly focused version takes stock of those tectonic shifts in our nation’s history, but only in passing. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Plus: Read IndieWire’s interviews with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, production designer Jack Fisk, costume designer Jacqueline West, and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto.

“Nyad” (directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Select theaters, streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 3

There’s a story long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad (played by Annette Bening in documentary filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s first narrative effort, “Nyad”) loves to tell about herself — OK, there are allegedly lots of stories Diana Nyad loves to tell about herself, but for brevity’s sake, we’ll stick with this one — about the provenance of her last name. “Nyad” traces back to “naiad,” a Greek mythological aquatic nymph. You can see why Nyad would be so taken with this coincidence, one allegedly drilled into her ad nauseam by her father, Aristotle Nyad, who we repeatedly meet in flashback during the film, only later to learn — oops! — he was actually her stepfather, thus rendering moot one of the myths Diana built for and about herself.

More thrilling: the myths that ended up being true. Over the course of their lauded documentary filmmaking career, Vasarhelyi and Chinn have been consistently compelled by outsized personalities driven to accomplish seemingly insane physical (and thus also mental and emotional) feats of strength, from rock climber Alex Honnold in “Free Solo” to the brave rescuers of the Tham Luang cave rescue in “The Rescue.” Diana Nyad’s story, though absolutely fit for a documentary (literally: the 2013 effort “The Other Shore” chronicled the same unbelievable true story that Vasarhelyi and Chinn dramatize for “Nyad”), does make for a canny jaunt into narrative waters for the duo. And bolstered by the splashy performances of Bening and co-star Jodie Foster, “Nyad” is the kind of crowd-pleasing true story that will make audiences stand up and cheer (both during a limited theatrical run and then during its Netflix streaming release to follow). Read IndieWire’s full review.

Plus: Read IndieWire’s interview with screenwriter Julia Cox.

“The Persian Version” (directed by Maryam Keshavarz)

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Where to Find It: Theaters

“The Persian Version,” in line with “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” and “Moonstruck,” sets out to capture the conflicting cultures of being a first-generation American, especially through the perspective of a coming-of-age story. And while the Sundance Award-winning film has a certain early 2000s charm to it, it tries to do too much too fast in terms of educating audiences about Iranian politics through the personal history of rising matriarch (yet current angsty outsider) Leila (Layla Mohammadi).

The “sort of” true story opens with Leila donning a burqa over a bikini (a “burq-ini”), hooking up with a “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” Broadway performer (Tom Byrne), and breaking the fourth wall to explain just how complicated her life as a queer Iranian-American woman is. It’s the kind of “Fleabag” commentary that feels too trendy and too convenient for a film with this amount of tonal shifts, zinging between Leila’s sarcasm and her explaining how the Iran Contra affair affected her upbringing. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Also available this week:

“Another Body” (directed by Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn)

Distributor: Willa and Utopia

Where to Find It: Select theaters, plus various digital platforms

“Full Circle” (directed by Josh Berman)

Distributor: Abramorama

Where to Find It: Select theaters

“Sick Girl” (directed by Jennifer Cram)

Distributor: Lionsgate

Where to Find It: Select theaters, plus various digital platforms

“Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls” (directed by Andrew Bowser)

Distributor: Cineverse

Where to Find It: Select theaters

New Films on VOD and Streaming, Including Premium Platforms and Virtual Cinemas

“Old Dads” (directed by Bill Burr)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

Like Bill Maher if he were very bald and occasionally funny, 55-year-old actor, “rage comic,” and blue-collar man of the people Bill Burr is a Joe Rogan liberal whose entire career is based on mocking the hypocrisies of political correctness and telling millennials to get off his lawn. He’s the living personification of Principal Skinner saying, “Am I so out of touch? No. It’s the children who are wrong!,” but in a thick Boston accent.

With that in mind, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that Burr’s directorial debut is the story of a very bald and occasionally funny middle-aged man — played by Burr, in an inspired stroke of casting — who’s fed up with all the holier-than-thou bullshit of a modern world where everyone is just trying not to get into trouble; stand-ups don’t exactly tend to stretch themselves when they start making their own movies (Kumail Nanjiani’s first screenplay was about a Pakistan-born comic whose crush falls into a coma, Maher’s first movie was about an Islamophobic asshole who gets off on mocking people who believe in anything bigger than their own shit-eating smugness, etc.). Read IndieWire’s full review.

“The Pigeon Tunnel” (directed by Errol Morris)

Distributor: AppleTV+

Where to Find It: Streaming on AppleTV+

There’s a great irony at the heart of Errol Morris’ “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a biographical documentary as compellingly elusive as you might expect of a film about the late spy novelist John le Carré: Shot in the fall of 2019 and conceived as a definitive exit interview for its 88-year-old subject (who would die the following December), “The Pigeon Tunnel” is surprisingly candid and confessional for a portrait of a world famous author who will only be remembered by his pen name, but it’s also a lucid crystallization of the same impenetrability and self-deception that defined so many of his books.

That irony isn’t a byproduct of the film, but rather its primary subject, and le Carré — born David John Moore Cornwall — merely the conduit through which it’s expressed. “There’s no center to a human being,” le Carré declares in the midst of a career-spanning chat that’s framed like an interrogation (and riddled with pre-written lines that he lifts verbatim from his 2016 memoir, also called “The Pigeon Tunnel”), and Morris — whose own work has similarly relied upon artifice and deceit in order to express the truth and/or affirm its unknowability — is more than happy to back the author up on that point. Read IndieWire’s full review.

Plus: Read IndieWire’s interview with filmmaker Errol Morris.

Also available this week:

“The Devil on Trial” (directed by Chris Holt)

Distributor: Netflix

Where to Find It: Streaming on Netflix

“Failure to Protect” (directed by Jeremy Pion-Berlin)

Distributor: Porter+Craig Film & Media

Where to Find It: Various digital platforms

“Shaky Shivers” (directed by Sung Kang)

Distributor: Cineverse

Where to Find It: ScreamBox, plus various digital platforms

