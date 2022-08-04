What new movies are playing this week? Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train,' 'Predator' prequel 'Prey'

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Brad Pitt is hopping a train for Crazytown. At least the Predator isn't aboard.

This weekend, the Oscar winner joins an ensemble cast including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bad Bunny and more (plus some A-list cameos) for a wild and violent action comedy set aboard a high-speed Japanese transport. The "Predator" franchise is back, too, in a period prequel that pits a high-tech space invader against an 18th-century Comanche warrior woman.

A couple of horror movies are on tap, including a Gen Z murder-mystery comedy chiller with Pete Davidson and an LGBTQ-themed slasher headlined by Kevin Bacon, while Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg add starpower to an Apple TV+ animated outing.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

'Bullet Train' review: Brad Pitt charms, but his A-list action flick mostly goes off the rails

Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson, left) and Ladybug (Brad Pitt) try to kill each other in the dining car in &quot;Bullet Train.&quot;
If you love Guy Ritchie films and/or 'Cannonball Run': Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train'

An assassin named Ladybug (Pitt) gets on the title train, tasked to snag a briefcase of money, and he discovers a bunch of fellow killers (including Bad Bunny and King) also aboard with varying objectives. High jinks involving guns, knives, dead bodies, famous faces, smart toilets and one venomous snake ensue in the proudly absurd, off-the-rails romp. It doesn't make a lick of sense, but Pitt in go-for-broke mode is a goofy hoot.

Where to watch: In theaters

Naru (Amber Midthunder) tussles with an alien Predator in the sci-fi action thriller &quot;Prey.&quot;
If you yearn for an actually good 'Predator' movie: 'Prey'

The best film of the franchise since the original 1987 macho spectacular is a gory 18th-century sci-fi action thriller where the Predator first comes to Earth and meets his match in a young Comanche woman. Amber Midthunder is fantastic as Naru, who yearns for the "big hunt" to prove her mettle to the men of her tribe, and it's her character arc that makes the movie (although insanely bloody kills and cool Predator gadgets help, too).

Where to watch: Hulu

'Predator': 5 reasons why the '80s Arnold Schwarzenegger original still rules

Amandla Stenberg (from left), Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Sennott play Gen Z partygoers whose night turns bloody in the horror-comedy whodunit &quot;Bodies Bodies Bodies.&quot;
If you're really into TikTok: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies'

Bee (Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova) is invited to a hurricane shindig by girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) to hang with the latter's 20-something rich friends (including Davidson). Fueled by drugs and hard feelings, a party game goes awry and leads to a series of dead bodies and a decreasing bunch of bickering, backstabbing survivors. As a bloody whodunit, it's fine – as a wry satire of youth culture and language, it's top notch.

Where to watch: In theaters

Sam (voiced by Eva Noblezada, left) and her new pal Bob (Simon Pegg) seek a magical lucky penny and create chaos in their wake in the Apple TV+ animated adventure &quot;Luck.&quot;
If you dig cartoon adventures in colorful kingdoms: 'Luck'

There's a Pixar Lite vibe to this animated comedy, about an unlucky 18-year-old (Eva Noblezada) who ages out of her orphanage, befriends a talking black cat (Simon Pegg) and goes an adventure in the fantasy land of Luck to help a young friend find a "forever home." The emotional narrative can only do so much with subpar animation, yet the cast is decent, with Fonda voicing a dragon and Goldberg as a no-nonsense leprechaun.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Kevin Bacon (right) stars as the enigmatic owner of a gay-conversion summer camp in the horror film &quot;They/Them.&quot;
If you need an empowering queer horror tale: 'They/Them'

The camp slasher gets a timely update in the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated writer John Logan ("Gladiator"). Bacon plays the dubious head of a gay-conversion therapy camp, where disturbing things await a trans teen (Theo Germaine) and their fellow campers – and that's before the masked killer shows up. Horror tropes are forced into the rushed ending, and the well-meaning film forgets both frights and fun.

Where to watch: Peacock

Kevin Bacon: Actor and wife Kyra Sedgwick cut loose doing viral 'Footloose' TikTok dance

Sarah Jo (Kristine Froseth) is a naive 26-year-old woman who wants to try every sexual experience possible in Lena Dunham's &quot;Sharp Stick.&quot;
If you're a Lena Dunham superfan: 'Sharp Stick'

The writer/director's subversively sweet comedy casts Kristine Froseth as a naive 26-year-old caregiver who loses her virginity in a doomed affair with an older man (Jon Bernthal), then hatches a plan to try out every sexual experience possible. While the adulterous relationship leans creepy, the film finds its heart when the young woman becomes inspired by an online porn star (Scott Speedman) and reconnects with her family.

Where to watch: In theaters

'Sharp Stick': Lena Dunham returns to 'first love,' debuts 'meaningful' sex-positive film

James Morosini (right) writes, directs and stars as a young man who gets catfished by his estranged father (Patton Oswalt) in &quot;I Love My Dad.&quot;
If you've ever been embarrassed by your parents: 'I Love My Dad'

Patton Oswalt will make you laugh, cry and (more often than not) squirm in the delightful cringe comedy. Writer/director James Morosini stars as a troubled young man who cuts his estranged lying father (Oswalt) out of his life. To maintain contact, the dad creates an online profile based on an attractive waitress he met and then catfishes his son in a tale with hilariously weird and incestuous makeout sessions but a ton of heart.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on demand Aug. 12)

Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) and his robotic feline pal Sox (Peter Sohn) venture to find a way off a remote alien planet in the Pixar animated sci-fi adventure &quot;Lightyear.&quot;
Also on streaming

  • The Pixar sci-fi adventure "Lightyear," a "Toy Story" spinoff with Chris Evans voicing space ranger Buzz Lightyear, is now available on Disney+ as well as Apple TV and on-demand platforms.

  • Director Ron Howard's "Thirteen Lives," a true-life rescue drama starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton, is streaming on Amazon Prime starting Friday.

  • Sundance Film Festival psychological horror favorite "Resurrection," with Rebecca Hall as a New York businesswoman forced to face her traumatic past, is also available on demand.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 10 new movies to see this week: 'Bullet Train,' 'Prey,' 'Sharp Stick'

