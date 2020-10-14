7 Movies On Netflix To Get You In The Halloween Spirit

Back when the pandemic made celebrating St. Patrick’s Day off-limits, we had little reason to believe Halloween would suffer the same fate. And then two weeks of shutdown became two months became who knows. And now it’s mid-October, and Halloween is just the latest in a long series of days we’ve had to sacrifice.

Given this doom and gloom, you might be looking for small ways you can still celebrate the holiday. I now have a bowl of pumpkin-shaped candy corn sitting on my table and plans to make a spooky gingerbread house over the weekend. While constructing that confection and designing gingerbread ghosts, I’d like to have a Halloween movie playing in the background.

Searching on Netflix for Halloween movies brings up a lot of kids’ fare such as something called “Spookley the Square Pumpkin.” But the service does have a few options for older ages, like the new “Hubie Halloween” or 1991’s “The Addams Family.”

Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the Halloween movies worth streaming to bring spookiness into your social isolation.

A couple of the movies, such as “Silence of the Lambs” and “Sleepy Hollow,” actually leave Netflix at the end of October, so you have extra incentive to check them out now.

Premise: In this comedy, a man (Adam Sandler) living in Salem, Massachusetts, has a habit of crying wolf on perceived misdeeds. The cops are fed up with him and think he’s wasting their time. This man particularly loves Halloween and tries to make sure it goes smoothly every year. When he discovers that a deadly monster may be in the town as Halloween approaches, the man must figure out how to save Salem (and the holiday) when almost nobody will believe him.

Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes

Premise: This spooky comedy is based on the cartoons of Charles Addams. In the movie, the titular Addams family goes about their creepy lives. They deeply care about maintaining the family, despite their propensity for evil. Given this love of family, an imposter (Christopher Lloyd) tricks the heads of the family (Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia) into believing he’s related, all to try and steal their riches.

