New movies coming this month on Sky Cinema

June 28 – Max Winslow and the House of Secrets

Five teenagers compete against a super computer named HAVEN to win a mansion owned by entrepreneur and scientist Atticus Virtue. Stars Tanner Buchanan and Sydne Mikelle.

June 29 – Reunion

The past floods back in terrifying ways when a pregnant woman returns to her childhood home to spend time with her estranged mother. Stars Julia Ormond and Emma Draper.

June 30 – As I Am



A man rediscovers a side of himself he once suppressed when he attempts to correct his past. Stars Piper Dellums and Rodney Chester.

July 1 – Take Back

When Zara foils a robbery, she unwittingly brings a face from her past back into her life and faces a race against time to save her daughter's life. Stars Gillian White and Mickey Rourke.

July 2 – Bill & Ted Face the Music

Bill and Ted return in the long-awaited threequel as the time-travelling duo are warned by the future that the time has come to create a song that will save the world. Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

July 3 – The Burnt Orange Heresy

A charismatic art critic is hired to steal a masterpiece from a reclusive artist's studio, whatever the cost. Stars Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki.

July 4 – Redemption Day

Having just returned home, a decorated US Marine Captain is forced back into action to rescue his wife from a terrorist group. Stars Gary Dourdan and Andy Garcia.

July 5 – What Lies Below

Socially-awkward 16-year-old Liberty starts to think that her mother's fiancé, John Smith, is too perfect to be human. Stars Ema Horvath and Mena Suvari.



July 6 – Josie & Jack

Two siblings run away from home to escape their drunken and neglectful father, but Josie starts to wonder if she should free herself from her brother's destructive behaviour. Stars Olivia DeJonge and Alex Neustaedter.

July 7 – Locusts

After reuniting with his ex-con brother at their father's funeral, Ryan finds himself the target of an extortion scam. Stars Ben Geurens and Jessica McNamee.

July 8 – Dark Web: Cicada 3301

A hacker, an art expert and a librarian find themselves in over their heads when they take part in an online treasure hunt. Stars Jack Kesy and Ron Funches.

July 9 – Midway

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, the US Navy and a squad of fighter pilots engage the Japanese Navy in one of the most decisive battles of World War II. Stars Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas and Patrick Wilson.

July 10 – Finding You

After she moves to an Irish coastal village, violinist Finley strikes up a romance with heartthrob movie star Beckett that transforms her outlook on life. Stars Rose Reid and Jedidiah Goodacre.

July 11 – Safe Spaces

A professor has to defend his reputation over controversial behaviour at his college when he spends a week reconnecting with his family. Stars Justin Long and Fran Drescher.

July 12 – Looted

Lying to his dying father who he lives with, Rob steals cars and lives his life at 100 miles an hour until he takes on a risky job that threatens everything. Stars Charley Palmer Rothwell and Thomas Turgoose.

July 13 – The Artist's Wife

A famous artist's wife tries to get in touch with his estranged family before his dementia worsens. Stars Bruce Dern and Lena Olin.

July 14 – Schemers

Based on the life of music promoter Dave McLean, a young man tries to con his way out of factory work by putting on concerts using money from the mob. Stars Conor Berry and Tara Lee.

July 15 – Falling

80-year-old Willis travels to Los Angeles to stay with his son John and his family which brings old wounds and years of mutual mistrust to the surface. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Lance Henriksen.

July 16 – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Two lifelong friends embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they leave their small Midwestern town for the first time ever. Stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo.

July 17 – Words on Bathroom Walls

Diagnosed with a mental illness during his final year at high school, aspiring chef Adam tries to keep his illness secret until he can enrol in culinary school. Stars Charlie Plummer and Taylor Russell.

July 18 – Come Away

A homage to Peter Pan and Alice's Adventures in Wonderland that sees Alice and her mischievous brother Peter travel to London to sell a treasured heirloom. Stars Angelina Jolie and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

July 19 – Music

Estranged from her family, newly-sober free spirit Zu finds her life when she becomes the sole guardian of her half-sister Music who is on the autism spectrum. Stars Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler.

July 20 – Last Call

Local success story Mick returns to his old neighbourhood for a family emergency where he is presented with a huge real estate opportunity. Stars Jeremy Piven and Taryn Manning.

July 21 – Into the Darkness

During World War II, a Danish industrialist's problematic collaboration with the Germans is challenged when his son joins the rising resistance movement. Stars Jesper Christensen and Gustav Dyekjær Giese.

July 22 – Hunter Hunter

After her husband leaves her alone to hunt a rogue wolf, Anne meets a severely-injured man and starts to realise that the threat could be much closer to home. Stars Devon Sawa and Nick Stahl.

July 23 – Every Breath You Take



A psychiatrist's family life and career are torn apart when he invites the brother of a deceased patient into his home to meet his wife and daughter. Stars Casey Affleck and Sam Claflin.

July 24 – Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite

When the long-standing truce between cats and dogs is threatened by a supervillain parrot, will Gwen the cat and Roger the dog be able to save the day? Stars Melissa Rauch and Max Greenfield.

July 25 – Oslo

Adapted from the award-winning play of the same name, the true story of the secret back-channel talks and unlikely friendships that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Stars Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott.

July 26 – Body of Water

A photographer with an eating disorder tries to reconnect with her estranged mother and teenage daughter. Stars Sian Brooke and Kazia Pelka.

July 27 – Mope

Two low-level male performers in the porn industry set their sights on an impossible dream and find themselves on a path of destruction. Stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Kelly Sry.

July 28 – We Broke Up

Lori and Doug break up just days before the wedding of Lori's sister, but decide to pretend they're still together until the weekend is over to not disrupt the fun. Stars Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper.

July 29 – Archive

In 2038, a scientist develops an AI with human capabilities in the hope of reuniting with his dead wife. Stars Theo James and Stacy Martin.

July 30 – Knives Out

When crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead in mysterious circumstances, his entire family are put under the spotlight by renowned private detective Benoit Blanc. Stars Daniel Craig and Chris Evans.



July 31 – Summerland

Reclusive writer Alice finds her life upended when Frank, an evacuee from the London Blitz, is left in her care. Stars Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

