The Movies and Actors We Hope Get Oscar Nominations, From ‘Dune’ and Denzel to Kristen Stewart

Marlow Stern
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

With voting for the 2022 Academy Award nominations ending Feb. 1, we’d be remiss to not share our dream nominees (these are not predictions, mind you, but wishful thinking).

Contrary to what the theatrical box office might have you believe—where the top 10 movies of the year were all reboots, sequels, or superhero films, and no independent (or even indiewood) film managed to crack the top 40—it was a very good year for cinema. It just so happens that the majority of the year’s best films, in this writer’s humble opinion, flew under the radar due to their being from a different country or of the documentary variety.

As of now, the Academy Awards are set to take place on March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Whether or not COVID will derail that plan remains to be seen. But regardless, the “Oscar season from hell” (LA Timeswords) is nearing its end, and it is time to acknowledge the year’s standouts.

And the nominees are…

Best Picture

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Renate Reinsve in <em>The Worst Person in the World</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Neon</div>

Renate Reinsve in The Worst Person in the World

Neon

Licorice Pizza

Dune

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Drive My Car

Titane

The Green Knight

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Flee

Annette

Oscar pundits have pegged Kenneth Branagh’s Troubles-era bildungsroman Belfast as the Best Picture frontrunner; after all, it took home the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, which was awarded to two of the last three winners (Nomadland and Green Book). But the film struck me as a cloying, clumsily-shot Jojo Rabbit knock-off converted to black-and-white in order to feign gravitas. I also wasn’t as high as others on The Power of the Dog, a ponderous film whose closeted cowboy antics made the Montgomery Clift-John Wayne sequences in Red River seem subtle by comparison. Again, it was a wonderful year for international cinema and documentaries, from Joachim Trier’s riveting relationship drama The Worst Person in the World to Questlove’s remarkable found-footage concert film Summer of Soul, and it is high time the Academy began recognizing these types of films for the night’s biggest prize.

Best Director

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Paul Thomas Anderson directing Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in <em>Licorice Pizza</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">United Artists</div>

Paul Thomas Anderson directing Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza

United Artists

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

David Lowery, The Green Knight

Julia Ducournau, Titane

While the last few winners have been deserving, I don’t have a whole lot of hope for this category, given that pundits are predicting the likes of Kenneth Branagh (for Belfast), Aaron Sorkin (for Being the Ricardos) and Adam McKay (for Don’t Look Up) to be nominated, thus proving they’re not quite sure what a director actually does. The camera work and staging of David Lowery’s The Green Knight was nothing short of transcendent, while Paul Thomas Anderson—who let’s face it, is overdue—managed to make his characters’ youthful exuberance burst through the screen in Licorice Pizza.

Best Actor

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Denzel Washington in <em>The Tragedy of Macbeth</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Apple TV+</div>

Denzel Washington in The Tragedy of Macbeth

Apple TV+

Adam Driver, Annette

Andrew Garfield, tick…tick…boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Hidetoshi Nishijima, Drive My Car

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

It was a big year for music in film, as three of the nominees here performed flashy musical numbers—if you consider Simon Rex’s dick-swinging scamper to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” a musical performance, which I do. Most see this as a three-horse race between Will Smith (for King Richard), Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington, though it may be down to the latter two given Smith’s seeming inability to campaign and the movie’s cliched, watered-down approach to race relations. If it were my choice I’d choose Washington for his towering turn as Macbeth, but charming ol’ Garfield, who is electric as the late playwright and composer Jonathan Larson in tick…tick…BOOM!, appears to be pulling out all the stops.

Best Actress

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Kristen Stewart in <em>Spencer</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Neon</div>

Kristen Stewart in Spencer

Neon

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Yes, I saw that Kristen Stewart wasn’t nominated for a SAG Award, and yes, I was just as shocked and disappointed as some of you probably were. Hopefully the Academy will right this wrong and recognize one of the finest performances of the year. I mean, just watch this sequence. Her biggest competition is probably Olivia Colman, the most consistently great actress right now. The scene in The Lost Daughter where her frustrations bubble to the surface in a movie theater is a master class. And as much as I love Nicole Kidman—all my friends are surely sick of me complaining about how she should’ve won for To Die For—Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos feels like a Lifetime movie that she’s barely holding together.

Best Supporting Actor

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Tony Leung Chiu-wai in <em>Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Marvel</div>

Tony Leung Chiu-wai in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel

Andre Holland, Passing

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Anders Danielsen Lie, The Worst Person in the World

Jeffrey Wright, The French Dispatch

Look, I’m aware that none of these people—save Troy Kotsur as the stubborn, deaf fisherman-father of CODA—will likely be nominated, but let me have my fun, OK? Tony Leung Chiu-wai gave us the most charismatic and sympathetic superhero villain since Killmonger, and Anders Danielsen Lie’s hospital monologue about love and forgiveness in The Worst Person in the World will break you into a million little pieces.

Best Supporting Actress

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Ariana DeBose in <em>West Side Story</em></p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">20th Century Studios</div>

Ariana DeBose in West Side Story

20th Century Studios

Rebecca Ferguson, Dune

Riley Keough, Zola

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ruth Negga, Passing

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

With all due respect to Kirsten Dunst, who should have won for Melancholia (how was she not even nominated?!), this is looking like Ariana DeBose’s Oscar to lose for her dazzling turn as Anita in Spielberg’s West Side Story remake. But if it were my choice, I’d give it to Ruth Negga, who exudes old-Hollywood glamour, poise, and fragility as a woman torn between two worlds in the underpraised Passing. Also, let’s give some love to Rebecca Ferguson, who acts everyone off the screen in Dune, and Riley Keough’s hilarious Zola hell-raiser. I can still hear her character’s voice in my head. It may never leave.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Émilie Castonguay's player-first approach key to winning culture in Vancouver

    The Vancouver Canucks are earning praise for hiring Émilie Castonguay, who becomes only the second woman to be named an assistant GM in NHL history. Sam Chang believes that as a former player agent, Émilie Castonguay will likely take a player-first approach, which will be essential in rebuilding a winning culture in the organization. The Zone Time crew also discuss the inherent sexism in much of the response to the hire, including the questioning of Castonguay's credentials and qualifications.&nbsp; Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points. The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami's last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Ami

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz

    How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz: Bronze Medalist (1 point each) 1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics? a.) Stockholm, Sweden b.) Oslo, Norway c.) Almaty, Kazakhstan 2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating? a.) Katarina Witt b.) Sonja Henie c.) Peggy Fleming 3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018? a.) Canada b.) Finland c.) Sweden 4. What s

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Towns scores 31 in Wolves' win over Jazz; Ingles injured

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench, and the Timberwolves routed the shorthanded Utah Jazz 126-106 on Sunday night. Towns caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed their four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter. McDaniels’ 22 points came on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting, including 3 of 3 from deep. Utah didn’t have much of an answer for T

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan