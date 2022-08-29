Movie tickets to cost just $3 on 'National Cinema Day' across U.S

Capacity restrictions have been removed as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are gradually lifted in California

(Reuters) - Movie tickets will cost just $3 for a day across most theaters in the United States as part of 'National Cinema Day', The Cinema Foundation said, as it ramps up efforts to encourage people to return to theaters.

The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of The National Association of Theater Owners, said more than 3,000 theaters with over 30,000 screens will offer tickets for $3, excluding tax, across all formats and show times on Sept. 3.

The initiative is expected to revive the interest of moviegoers in large screens after a pandemic lull that has hit theater chains such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and Cinemark Holdings Inc.

The cinema chain operators suffered heavy losses during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions forced them to remain shut and are still grappling as audiences have become addicted to streaming movies at home.

The event will also offer sneak peek of upcoming titles from Amazon Studios, Disney, Paramount, Sony, Universal, Warner Bros and more.

"After this summer's record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)