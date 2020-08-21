Movie theaters are reopening. Here's why our journalists are in no rush to return

The closure of movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic has divided and ruptured the movie industry. Some studios have responded by shifting major titles to home-streaming events (Disney's "Hamilton" and "Mulan"), while others are sticking to their theatrical guns but testing out unusual release patterns (Warner Bros.' "Tenet"). Times film critic Justin Chang sat down with entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp to discuss the risks of going to theaters and the challenges of writing about a medium in flux.

JUSTIN CHANG: What was the last movie you saw in theaters, Glenn? I won’t soon forget mine. I still remember the mood of mild trepidation as I headed to Hollywood on March 9 for the premiere of “Mulan,” Disney’s live-action remake of its 1998 animated film. Full-blown pandemic panic had not yet erupted, but tensions were in the air — and so, as we now know, was the coronavirus itself. Our minor precautions seem laughably inadequate in hindsight: After a few spritzes of hand sanitizer, hundreds of us sat in the enormous Dolby Theatre for more than two hours, crowded together, breathing the same air without masks. We were among the first to see the movie; deep down, some of us guessed we might be among the last for a while.

This turned out to be sadly correct. Theaters began closing in mid-March and “Mulan,” like so many 2020 studio titles, was postponed: Originally set for a March 27 release, it was moved back to July. A few months later, it was moved to August. Finally, accepting the reality of a situation that refused to improve, Disney announced that “Mulan” would skip theaters in most of the world and premiere Sept. 4 as a premium video-on-demand title on the streaming platform Disney+. Having kept quiet about “Mulan” for the last five months, I’ll continue to keep my thoughts on the movie under wraps until closer to Sept. 4, or whenever Disney lifts the embargo on reviews. It’s been so long that I’d need to see it again anyway — and when I do, it will be in the safety of my own home, rather than in a theater.

As you and I have written more than once this past summer, Glenn, we miss theaters terribly. For those of us who write about movies for a living, they have been not just a welcome escape but also the world's greatest office, an environment where we can see new films under optimal conditions and report back to our readers — and, if a movie is good or interesting enough, encourage them to seek it out in theaters as well. Going to theaters of course hasn’t been an option during the pandemic. You and I and other Times critics have been reviewing films that have been available for streaming on demand; some of the titles we’ve covered have been playing at drive-in venues, a reasonably safe alternative.

But now that’s starting to change. It's not happening in California yet, but theaters around the world and in the U.S. are steadily reopening, and not every new film is going the safe “Mulan” route and bypassing them. The new Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” already playing overseas, slips into U.S. theaters, including several L.A. drive-ins, on Friday; I reviewed it from a home-viewing link. The Times will also review “Tenet,” “The Personal History of David Copperfield” and other titles that will only be available in theaters in the coming weeks.

All of which raises some questions about how we do our jobs and serve our readers: Can we, in good conscience, encourage our readers to see new films in bricks-and-mortar theaters? And is a positive or even remotely favorable review of such a film tantamount to encouragement?

GLENN WHIPP: What movie would actually prompt me to get off my couch, grab a face mask and a container of antibacterial wipes, drive to a theater, submit to a temperature check and then cautiously walk inside, praying to Jesus and Allah and Vishnu (I'm not taking any chances here, Justin) that the person sitting one seat over from me doesn't go on a phlegm-rattling coughing fit 10 minutes after the lights go down?

