Movie Theaters in Italy to Reopen as Part of ‘Calculated Risk’ to Kick-Start Economy

Movie theaters in Italy are set to open their doors again on June 15 as part of a “calculated risk” to restart the country’s economy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Saturday evening. “We’re facing a calculated risk in the knowledge that the contagion curve may rise again,” Conte said in a televised address. “We have to accept it otherwise we will never be able to start up again.” The move comes with the introduction on Saturday of a timetable for various businesses to reopen with social distancing measures in place. Also Read: UK Cinemas to Remain Closed Until At Least July 4, Government Says Starting Monday, shops, restaurants and places of worship will be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures enforced, including greater distance between restaurant tables and face masks required for entry. Next week, gyms and swimming pools will be reopened; and on June 3, Italy will reopen its borders and allow travelers from other European countries to enter without requiring a two-week quarantine. Like the U.S., movie theaters are among the last businesses that will be allowed to resume operation under this rollout plan, and theaters are expected to implement social distancing protocols such as greater...

