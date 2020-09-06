Movie star Sean Penn, drug lord El Chapo and a failed marine raid

He is one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors, at one time known as much for his hellraising, turbulent marriage and interest in humanitarian causes as for his films. Now it has emerged that Sean Penn’s taste for adventure – and a potential movie part – almost led him into a trap that had been set for the notorious Mexican drug smuggler and fugitive Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The tale, recounted in a new book, El Jefe: The Stalking of Chapo Guzmán, sheds new light on an international spying operation set up to apprehend the drug lord who was responsible for ordering as many as 200 murders, according to prosecutors.

Sean Penn. Photograph: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Actress Kate del Castillo. Photograph: Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Penn and the Mexican-American actress Kate del Castillo travelled to meet El Chapo at his mountain hideout in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 2015. Their purposes were apparently varied – among them the actress allegedly had hopes El Chapo might consider joining her tequila business (which she denies). Guzmán’s was clear: he had dreams of being the subject of a Hollywood movie, and of starting an affair with the soap opera star.

Penn had become involved in a movie project about Guzmán set up by Del Castillo and two accompanying Argentinian producers, and which the FBI hoped would help lure Guzmán out of hiding. The actor would later publish a lengthy article about the trip in Rolling Stone along with a 17-minute video interview with the drug lord filmed in what appeared to be a farmyard. In it, Guzmán was careful to state that it was “for the exclusive use of Miss Kate del Castillo”.

But neither knew that the trip was being monitored by the National Security Agency, the US intelligence agency, which had broken into Guzmán’s encrypted communications. Penn and Del Castillo’s private plane was tracked from Los Angeles to Mexico, and the pair were followed as they travelled into the mountains.

Their interjection in the long chase to capture Guzmán carried its own risk, with US agents scrambled to talk Mexican soldiers out of launching a long-planned raid. The episode left Mexican authorities fuming at Penn and US diplomats concerned that one of their own citizens – and a movie star – might be caught in a gunfight between the smuggler’s bodyguards and an elite force of Mexican marines. The cartel boss was caught four months later but Penn’s unwitting involvement didn’t make it into the trial in New York, though Guzmán’s defence raised the possibility of calling the actor as a witness.

