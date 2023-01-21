Movie star Jeremy Renner says he suffered 30-plus broken bones in snowplow accident

Actor and Modesto native Jeremy Renner says he suffered more than 30 broken bones, updating his progress via social media posts after a New Year’s Day snowplow accident put him in the hospital for two weeks.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner’s post Saturday on Twitter said. “I want to thank everyone for their messages and thoughtfulness.”

Social media posts include a photo of Renner in a hospital bed at home receiving what appears to be physical therapy. A previous social media update from Renner on Monday said he was out of the hospital and recuperating at home.

The “Avengers” star suffered serious injuries New Year’s Day while attempting to clear snow outside his Tahoe-Reno area home. He was accidentally crushed under his own snowplow.

Renner, the star of “Avengers,” “Hawkeye” and “Mayor of Kingstown,” was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” according to statements from his representative.

Renner’s social media posts Saturday shed more light on the extent of his orthopedic injuries.

Renner turned 52 while in the hospital. His series “Mayor of Kingstown,” about a powerful family in a Michigan town run by its prison system, is airing new episodes on Sundays on the Paramount streaming service.

Renner graduated from Beyer High School and attended Modesto Junior College, studying theater in addition to criminology and psychology, according to a bio on Imdb.com. As a young actor, he appeared in independent films before his breakout role playing a bomb specialist in the 2008 movie “The Hurt Locker.” He was nominated for best actor for his role in that film, along with best supporting actor for “The Town.”