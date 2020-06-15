Every movie release date you need to know about for the rest of 2020
Just like that, a whole bunch of movie release dates are gone. Yep, Warner Bros. unleashed a wave of delays upon the industry recently, with the likes of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 retreating further back into the calendar.
Of course, that’s had a knock-on effect just about everywhere, with the likes of No Time to Die swooping in and taking one such movie release date, and plenty more potentially eyeing up an exit from 2020 (aren’t we all?) and heading into next year.
With that in mind, here’s a rundown of every major and minor movie release date to focus on for the second half of the year. There’s everything from summer blockbusters, to smaller indie titles, and even some hair-raising horror to give you the heebie-jeebies come Halloween.
June 2020
The Last Days of American Crime [Netflix] – June 5
Artemis Fowl [Disney Plus] – June 12
Da 5 Bloods [Netflix] – June 12
The King of Staten Island (Digital) – June 12
Feel the Beat [Netflix] – June 19
Lost Bullet [Netflix] – June 19
One-Way to Tomorrow [Netflix] – June 19
Wasp Network [Netflix] – June 19
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga [Netflix] – June 26
July 2020
Unhinged [Cinema] – July 1
Hamilton [Disney Plus] – July 3
Mulan [Cinema] – July 24
Tenet [Cinema] – July 31
August 2020
An American Pickle [HBO Max] – August 6
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run [Cinema] – August 7
Peter Rabbit 2 [Cinema] – August 7
Bill & Ted Face the Music [Cinema] – August 14
The Personal History of David Copperfield (US) [Cinema] – August 14
Antebellum [Cinema] – August 21
The One and Only Ivan [Disney Plus] – August 21
The New Mutants [Cinema] – August 28
September 2020
A Quiet Place: Part II [Cinema] – September 4
Monster Hunter (US) [Cinema] – September 4
The Conjuring 3 [Cinema] – September 11
The King’s Man (UK) [Cinema] – September 16
The King’s Man (US) [Cinema] – September 18
Candyman [Cinema] – September 25
October 2020
Wonder Woman 1984 [Cinema] – October 2
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (US) [Cinema] – October 2
Death on the Nile [Cinema] – October 9
The Witches (US) [Cinema] – October 9
Halloween Kills (US) [Cinema] – October 16
Snake Eyes (US) [Cinema] – October 16
The French Dispatch [Cinema] – October 16
The Witches (UK) [Cinema] – October 16
G.I. Joe (UK) [Cinema] – October 23
Black Widow (UK) [Cinema] – October 28
November 2020
Black Widow (US) [Cinema] – November 6
No Time to Die (UK) [Cinema] – November 12
Deep Water (US) [Cinema] – November 13
Red Notice (US) [Cinema] – November 13
No Time to Die (US) [Cinema] – November 20
Soul [Cinema] – November 20
December 2020
Free Guy [Cinema] – December 11
Dune [Cinema] – December 18
West Side Story [Cinema] – December 18
The Tomorrow War (US) [Cinema] – December 18
Tom and Jerry [Cinema] – December 23
Top Gun: Maverick (UK) [Cinema] – December 23
TBA 2020
A Fall From Grace [Netflix] – TBA 2020
All The Bright Places [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Crip Camp [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Dick Johnson is Dead [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Hillbilly Elegy [Netflix] – TBA 2020
I’m Thinking of Ending Things [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Jingle Jangle [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Mank [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Minions: The Rise of Gru (US) [Cinema] – TBA 2020
Miss Americana [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Out of the Fire [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Over the Moon [Netflix] – TBA 2020
Rebecca [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Boys in the Band [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Kissing Booth 2 [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Last Thing He Wanted [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Old Guard [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Platform [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Prom [Netflix] – TBA 2020
The Woman in the Window [Cinema] – TBA 2020
Uncorked [Netflix] – TBA 2020