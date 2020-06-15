Every movie release date you need to know about for the rest of 2020

movie release dates 2020

Just like that, a whole bunch of movie release dates are gone. Yep, Warner Bros. unleashed a wave of delays upon the industry recently, with the likes of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 retreating further back into the calendar.

Of course, that’s had a knock-on effect just about everywhere, with the likes of No Time to Die swooping in and taking one such movie release date, and plenty more potentially eyeing up an exit from 2020 (aren’t we all?) and heading into next year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of every major and minor movie release date to focus on for the second half of the year. There’s everything from summer blockbusters, to smaller indie titles, and even some hair-raising horror to give you the heebie-jeebies come Halloween.

Don’t forget to bookmark and keep checking back: we update this list often – and every movie in bold is a brand-new entry or delay.

June 2020

The Last Days of American Crime [Netflix] – June 5

Artemis Fowl [Disney Plus] – June 12

Da 5 Bloods [Netflix] – June 12

The King of Staten Island (Digital) – June 12

Feel the Beat [Netflix] – June 19

Lost Bullet [Netflix] – June 19

One-Way to Tomorrow [Netflix] – June 19

Wasp Network [Netflix] – June 19

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga [Netflix] – June 26

July 2020

Unhinged [Cinema] – July 1

Hamilton [Disney Plus] – July 3

Mulan [Cinema] – July 24

Tenet [Cinema] – July 31

August 2020

An American Pickle [HBO Max] – August 6

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run [Cinema] – August 7

Peter Rabbit 2 [Cinema] – August 7

Bill & Ted Face the Music [Cinema] – August 14

The Personal History of David Copperfield (US) [Cinema] – August 14

Antebellum [Cinema] – August 21

The One and Only Ivan [Disney Plus] – August 21

The New Mutants [Cinema] – August 28

September 2020

Story continues

A Quiet Place: Part II [Cinema] – September 4

Monster Hunter (US) [Cinema] – September 4

The Conjuring 3 [Cinema] – September 11

The King’s Man (UK) [Cinema] – September 16

The King’s Man (US) [Cinema] – September 18

Candyman [Cinema] – September 25

October 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 [Cinema] – October 2

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (US) [Cinema] – October 2

Death on the Nile [Cinema] – October 9

The Witches (US) [Cinema] – October 9

Halloween Kills (US) [Cinema] – October 16

Snake Eyes (US) [Cinema] – October 16

The French Dispatch [Cinema] – October 16

The Witches (UK) [Cinema] – October 16

G.I. Joe (UK) [Cinema] – October 23

Black Widow (UK) [Cinema] – October 28

November 2020

Black Widow (US) [Cinema] – November 6

No Time to Die (UK) [Cinema] – November 12

Deep Water (US) [Cinema] – November 13

Red Notice (US) [Cinema] – November 13

No Time to Die (US) [Cinema] – November 20

Soul [Cinema] – November 20

December 2020

Free Guy [Cinema] – December 11

Dune [Cinema] – December 18

West Side Story [Cinema] – December 18

The Tomorrow War (US) [Cinema] – December 18

Tom and Jerry [Cinema] – December 23

Top Gun: Maverick (UK) [Cinema] – December 23

TBA 2020