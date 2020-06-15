Every movie release date you need to know about for the rest of 2020

Bradley Russell
Total Film Magazine
movie release dates 2020
movie release dates 2020

Just like that, a whole bunch of movie release dates are gone. Yep, Warner Bros. unleashed a wave of delays upon the industry recently, with the likes of Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 retreating further back into the calendar.

Of course, that’s had a knock-on effect just about everywhere, with the likes of No Time to Die swooping in and taking one such movie release date, and plenty more potentially eyeing up an exit from 2020 (aren’t we all?) and heading into next year.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of every major and minor movie release date to focus on for the second half of the year. There’s everything from summer blockbusters, to smaller indie titles, and even some hair-raising horror to give you the heebie-jeebies come Halloween.

Don’t forget to bookmark and keep checking back: we update this list often – and every movie in bold is a brand-new entry or delay.

June 2020

  • The Last Days of American Crime [Netflix] – June 5

  • Artemis Fowl [Disney Plus] – June 12

  • Da 5 Bloods [Netflix] – June 12

  • The King of Staten Island (Digital) – June 12

  • Feel the Beat [Netflix] – June 19

  • Lost Bullet [Netflix] – June 19

  • One-Way to Tomorrow [Netflix] – June 19

  • Wasp Network [Netflix] – June 19

  • Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga [Netflix] – June 26

July 2020

  • Unhinged [Cinema] – July 1

  • Hamilton [Disney Plus] – July 3

  • Mulan [Cinema] – July 24

  • Tenet [Cinema] – July 31

August 2020

  • An American Pickle [HBO Max] – August 6

  • The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run [Cinema] – August 7

  • Peter Rabbit 2 [Cinema] – August 7

  • Bill & Ted Face the Music [Cinema] – August 14

  • The Personal History of David Copperfield (US) [Cinema] – August 14

  • Antebellum [Cinema] – August 21

  • The One and Only Ivan [Disney Plus] – August 21

  • The New Mutants [Cinema] – August 28

September 2020

  • A Quiet Place: Part II [Cinema] – September 4

  • Monster Hunter (US) [Cinema] – September 4

  • The Conjuring 3 [Cinema] – September 11

  • The King’s Man (UK) [Cinema] – September 16

  • The King’s Man (US) [Cinema] – September 18

  • Candyman [Cinema] – September 25

October 2020

  • Wonder Woman 1984 [Cinema] – October 2

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7 (US) [Cinema] – October 2

  • Death on the Nile [Cinema] – October 9

  • The Witches (US) [Cinema] – October 9

  • Halloween Kills (US) [Cinema] – October 16

  • Snake Eyes (US) [Cinema] – October 16

  • The French Dispatch [Cinema] – October 16

  • The Witches (UK) [Cinema] – October 16

  • G.I. Joe (UK) [Cinema] – October 23

  • Black Widow (UK) [Cinema] – October 28

November 2020

  • Black Widow (US) [Cinema] – November 6

  • No Time to Die (UK) [Cinema] – November 12

  • Deep Water (US) [Cinema] – November 13

  • Red Notice (US) [Cinema] – November 13

  • No Time to Die (US) [Cinema] – November 20

  • Soul [Cinema] – November 20

December 2020

  • Free Guy [Cinema] – December 11

  • Dune [Cinema] – December 18

  • West Side Story [Cinema] – December 18

  • The Tomorrow War (US) [Cinema] – December 18

  • Tom and Jerry [Cinema] – December 23

  • Top Gun: Maverick (UK) [Cinema] – December 23

TBA 2020

  • A Fall From Grace [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • All The Bright Places [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Crip Camp [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Dick Johnson is Dead [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Hillbilly Elegy [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • I’m Thinking of Ending Things [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Jingle Jangle [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Mank [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Minions: The Rise of Gru (US) [Cinema] – TBA 2020

  • Miss Americana [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Out of the Fire [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Over the Moon [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • Rebecca [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Boys in the Band [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Kissing Booth 2 [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Last Thing He Wanted [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Old Guard [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Platform [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Prom [Netflix] – TBA 2020

  • The Woman in the Window [Cinema] – TBA 2020

  • Uncorked [Netflix] – TBA 2020

What to Read Next