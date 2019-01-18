Movie produced by Tim Tebow to sponsor a Truck Series team at Daytona

Tim Tebow’s movie will sponsor a truck on Feb. 15. (Getty Images)

Will Tim Tebow be able to take time away from spring training with the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to come up to Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 15?

“Run the Race,” a movie Tebow is producing with his brother Robby that comes out on Feb. 22, is sponsoring the No. 7 truck in that evening’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race. Here’s what it will look like:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

BREAKING: All Out Motorsports & Sparrow Ranch will run a special SMD designed paint scheme @DISupdates on the No 7 of @KorbinForrister featuring the release of a feature film by exec producers @TimTebow & @RobbyTebow @RunTheRaceMovie. 🏁🙌

👀TRAILER: https://t.co/AQ0qxyseKv pic.twitter.com/76zFNm7jMQ — Shawn Magee Design (@SMD_racing) January 18, 2019





Port St. Lucie is just a two-hour drive away from Daytona, so Tebow could get to the race if he wanted to. But we also understand why he’d stay at spring training. He’s been invited to the Mets’ big league camp as a non-roster invitee for the second-straight season. That’s a little more important than a third-tier NASCAR race.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Story continues

• Robinson: Super Bowl matchup the ticket brokers don’t want

• Championship weekend: Picks against the spread

• Dan Snyder’s yacht has an IMAX theater in it

• Leonard Fournette, Jaguars at odds with each other

