‘A Movie For Paedophiles’ - How Netflix Missed The Point With Cuties

Films have been ‘cancelled’ for featuring offensive content way before cancel culture began: in 1973, Stanley Kubrick declared that his film, A Clockwork Orange, should never be played again in his lifetime after the furore it caused.

Audiences have called out films which they have deemed to be offensive for decades, but typically, film-makers and distributors have fought back, claiming their work is important in an artistic sense.

The debate about what constitutes ‘good’ art has risen again after Netflix acquired the rights to Cuties, a French feature from film-maker Maïmouna Doucouré.

The film, about one young girl torn between the life of her Senegalese Muslim family and the Westernised ways of her French schoolmates, won the directing jury prize at this year’s Sundance, and has received a raft of positive reviews, scoring 88% on online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

But the scenes of suggestive dancing have riled some viewers who have condemned the feature as child pornography. Those on the other side of the debate view the film as a nuanced criticism of the culture of child objectification - and a crucial conversation starter.

Criticism gained pace after Netflix marketed Cuties with an image of the young cast posing provocatively, rather than the using original poster, which featured them shopping. Netflix has since removed their choice of poster, and apologised for marketing the film in a way which was deemed in bad taste.

So “Cuties” was a French film that went to Sundance. Netflix gets ahold of it , re-titles it something questionable and slaps a hyper-sexual poster on it. I haven’t watched yet so I will reserve my feelings about the actual film...but the diff in the two posters says a lot. pic.twitter.com/2YkkCs05D2 — Blood Moonbeam (@BloodMoonbeam) August 20, 2020

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,” said Netflix in a tweet that included the film’s original French title.

