Movie About OceanGate Titan Submersible Tragedy in the Works from “The Blackening” Producer E. Brian Dobbins

MindRiot Entertainment is developing a fictional project about the events surrounding the June OceanGate submersible tragedy

Alamy Stock Photo OceanGate submersible Titan

A fictional depiction of the tragedy on board OceanGate's Titanic-bound submersible Titan is being adapted into a movie.

On Friday, multiple outlets reported that MindRiot Entertainment and producer E. Brian Dobbins, whose credits include 2023's White Men Can't Jump and The Blackening, are teaming up to coproduce the movie, currently titled Salvaged, with MindRiot cofounders Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey writing the script.

Salvaged will cover events before, during and after this summer's tragedy, in which OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush and four passengers aboard the Titan submersible were killed, Deadline reported.

The submersible went missing on June 18 as it traveled to the site of the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic Ocean. Days later on June 22, OceanGate announced all five passengers died after the U.S. Coast Guard discovered a debris field near the Titanic that it found consistent with a "catastrophic pressure implosion."

“The Titan tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” Keasey told Deadline in a statement Friday.



Ocean Gate / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images An OceanGate submersible

The filmmaker said the upcoming movie "will not only honor all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame," Keasey added in the statement shared by the outlet. "Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance.”



Deadline also reported that the project currently shares a title with a docuseries about OceanGate's former mission director, Kyle Bingham, that MindRiot is also developing.



Salvaged is in pre-production, with no directors or actors attached to the project so far.

News about the movie comes after James Cameron, who led a number of expeditions to the site of the Titanic wreck himself while researching his iconic 1997 movie about the 1912 tragedy, dismissed rumors he would work on an OceanGate movie in July.



Xavier DESMIER/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Image from the 'Titanic' wreck in the Atlantic ocean

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now," the filmmaker, 69, wrote on social media. "I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be."



Cameron even told ABC News in June that the diving community was “deeply concerned” about the submersible’s safety even before the expedition.



“A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified," he said at the time.



