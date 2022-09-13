MOVES-Moelis hires Sokolovsky from Guggenheim in healthcare M&A push

By David Carnevali

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Moelis & Company said on Tuesday it hired Igor Sokolovsky from Guggenheim Securities as a managing director in New York to advise clients on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), specializing in the healthcare sector.

Sokolovsky spent the last eight years at Guggenheim, advising on M&A transactions across the healthcare, media and information services sectors. He previously worked at Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.

Moelis has been pressing on with banking hires despite a slowdown in the M&A market. In July it said it hired John Kimm from Evercore Inc to advise on M&A across all sectors. (Reporting by David Carnevali in New York)