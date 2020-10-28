MOVES-JPMorgan appoints Lavatelli to Asia Pac equity capital markets role

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has appointed Francesco Lavatelli to become the head of its Equity Capital Markets (ECM) business for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lavatelli replaces Daniel Darahem who became the investment bank's senior country officer for Brazil in June.

Lavatelli has been with JPMorgan for 18 years and most recently was the head of Debt Capital Markets (DCM) in Asia ex-Japan and led the bank's Asia Pacific corporate equity derivatives business, the memo said.

He will retain the derivatives position alongside his new ECM role and remain based in Hong Kong.

The announcement said Bhasker Iyer would lead JPMorgan's DCM business in Asia ex-Japan in addition to his current role in its sales and marketing division.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Stephen Coates)