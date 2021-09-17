MOVES-Citigroup appoints Rapheal Mun to Asia Pacific ESG role

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup has appointed Rapheal Mun as the environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability head for its Asia Pacific banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) division, according to a statement on Friday.

Mun has been at Citi for 19 years and was a senior banker in its project and infrastructure finance team for Europe, Middle East and Africa, the statement said.

She will relocate to Singapore from London to take up the job that is part of the bank's global Sustainability and Corporation Transitions (SCT) group.

The SCT division was created in May 2020 and is led by New York-based Bridget Fawcett and London-based Keith Tuffley.

Citi said it has raised over $30 billion in sustainable finance for Asian clients, which is a record year already for the bank.

Jan Metzger, head of Citi's Asia Pacific BCMA business, said an increasing number of corporates in the region were "investing in technologies and innovations, pursuing M&A activity and raising green capital to fund their sustainability ambitions".

