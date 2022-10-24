MOVES-Carlyle names Hutchinson as Australia, New Zealand private equity head

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc on Monday named Geoff Hutchinson as managing director and its new head of private equity business in Australia and New Zealand.

Hutchinson will lead investments across the firm's priority sectors in consumer, healthcare, technology and financial services in Australia and New Zealand, Carlyle said in a statement.

Carlyle has invested over $24 billion of equity in more than 200 private equity transactions in the Asia Pacific region, with over $1.7 billion through six deals in Australia and New Zealand as of end June, it said.

Hutchinson, former Australia and New Zealand co-head at Morrison & Co, will replace David Bluff who has retired from Carlyle, the private equity firm said. Hutchinson previously worked at Pacific Equity Partners for almost 14 years and Bain & Company for a decade. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)