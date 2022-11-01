'Patron saint of facial hair' and Movember spokesman John Oates on why he shaved his 'stache: 'I just looked at myself in the mirror and it had to go'

Lyndsey Parker
·Editor in Chief, Yahoo Music
·10 min read

It’s that most magical time of year, Movember — and the ultimate spokesperson for the cause, the self-declared “patron saint of facial hair,” John Oates, has just joined forces with the leading men’s health charity of that name. “I remember when I first spoke to the Movember people, when we started talking about being involved, the first thing I jokingly said was, ‘I guess Burt Reynolds wasn't available,’” the Hall & Oates legend tells Yahoo Entertainment. “I do have a wry sense of humor...”

But of course, there’s a serious side to this interview: Oates has teamed with Movember for the nonprofit’s annual fall campaign, when men grow mustaches to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues like mental illness, suicide prevention, and testicular and prostate cancer. It’s a worthy cause that convinced Oates, who is open about his own metal health struggles while speaking with Yahoo, to grow out his once-lush ‘70s ‘stache. This was a major decision on his part, because there was a time when he so resented his whiskers that he “ritualistically” shaved them off — so he could live his life bare-faced, virtually unrecognizable, and somewhat off the grid for many years. Perhaps only Keri Russell’s Felicity Season 2 pixie chop or Metallica’s drastic Load-era haircuts have generated as much public shock as Oates’s shearing.

John Oates in1980. (Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)
John Oates in1980. (Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

“You know, it's just one of those things,” Oates shrugs as he discusses his complex facial-hair journey. “I grew a mustache as soon as I graduated from my school. I guess I was destined to have a mustache somehow or another. Maybe I didn't like the way my lip looked, who knows? There's always a lot of deep-seated, hidden meanings behind things like that. But, you know, it became a thing. And then, interestingly enough, I felt like I became a caricature of myself, and the mustache was kind of representative of that. So in the late ‘80s, I just decided it was time. I needed to change. There was a lot of going on in my life, a lot of stress-induced things, and mental things, emotional things, that I was dealing with. And the mustache, in a way, represented the old guy that I was. And I didn't want to be that guy anymore. So, I shaved it off. I spent the entire decade of the ‘90s into the 2000s totally clean-shaven, and I felt like I was reborn in a sense. It was kind of a cathartic, shedding-of-the-skin type of thing.”

Oates vividly recalls the spontaneous moment when he reached for his razor, in 1990. “Oh, it's a good story,” he chuckles. “Every time I looked at myself during this period of time, the mustache started looking weird to me. It just didn't look good. It looked strange. … Yoko Ono invited Daryl [Hall] and I plus a lot of other artists to perform in Tokyo for a John Lennon tribute on the 10th anniversary of his death, and after the show, I came back to the room and I just looked at myself in the mirror and it had to go. I don't know what it was. I just said, ‘This is it. I'm done.’ And I shaved it off in the hotel room in Tokyo. And it was funny, because the next day I walked into the airport and there's everybody — and Daryl, he did a double-take. He's like, ‘What did you do?’”

John Oates in 2003.(Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
John Oates in 2003.(Photo: Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

But then a random airport encounter that same day with jazz great Miles Davis indicated that Oates had made the right decision. “I mean, if you ever saw [Davis] up close, he's very powerful; he's got penetrating eyes. And he came right up to me, literally came right up to my face, and he went like this,” Oates laughs, making a violent slashing gesture across his upper lip. “And I went, ‘Yeah…’ And that was it. And he walked away. I don't know whether that was approval or recognition; I have no idea. But it was a moment. It was a moment.”

Leading up to this breakthrough/breakdown moment, Oates had been going through a rough patch mentally, emotionally, and financially, and something had to give. “There was a number of things happening. One is that Daryl and I, we had achieved such a high level of pop success — we were everywhere, and it was very, very intense period of time. People kind of assumed that in the ‘80s, because we were so popular with all these hit singles, I must have been just been on Cloud Nine, riding high and loving every minute of it. But the exact opposite was true. It wasn't a very good time for me. I felt like I was being pulled in all sorts of directions. I had no time for myself. … Then, by the end of the ‘80s, something much more serious happened. I was getting divorced, and also our manager had moved on, had stopped managing us. Daryl and I felt like we had really reached the mountaintop, and there was nowhere to go but down, so we basically stopped touring. So, there was this whole sea change of things that I was handling. And things got really weird. I had some money issues, with investments and things like that not being handled for me by people that I had trusted. It was a very, very stressful period of time. And my initial reaction was, of course, to shave the mustache. But that was always symbolic. What I really had to do was I had to change my life.

“The music business had kind of kicked me in the ass,” Oates continues. “I got to the point where I had some come-to-Jesus moments with accountants who told me, ‘Hey, you've got a lot of stuff, but you don't have much in the bank.’ And that's what caused me to basically sell everything and start over. But the real thing that happened was on my way back from one of these 'come-to-Jesus' meetings, I was in a cab, and it was late at night, and I was driving back from Wall Street toward my apartment in the Village, and I started getting chest pains. And I thought I was having a heart attack. I had never had experienced anything like that in my life. I was still a fairly young guy, and it was really frightening. And I thought, ‘I'm going to die in the back of a cab on my own, at night in New York City.’ I couldn't think of a worse scenario. And it really pissed me off.”

Oates adds with his typical wry humor, “Spoiler alert: I didn't die! I just want make sure it's clear.” On the contrary: He started his life over again. “Literally the following morning is when I began to sell everything I had. And luckily, it was the ‘80s and people had a lot of money and wanted to buy stuff! I sold everything, and I moved into my little condo — the only thing I didn't sell, in Aspen, Colo. — and I lived in the mountains for two years, solo. I didn't have a car. I rode my bike. I skied every day. I just became a mountain man, and I just left the music business behind. So, that was my step in the direction of reinventing myself and rebuilding my life. It's very, very similar to the shaving of the mustache in a symbolic way. It was the symbolism of getting rid of the trappings of the pop star — you know, the fancy cars, the big houses in Connecticut, the apartments in New York. I had a lot of stuff. And it was really just get rid of it all, because you don't need it, and start over again. And so then, when I did come back to music in the early 2000s, I really came back with a different perspective. I'd re-identified myself, I think.”

Oates, who is now 74 years old, hails from a generation of men that were taught to — no pun intended — keep a stiff upper lip, mustachioed or otherwise. “I mean, hell, in the past and maybe even now, men don't even want go to the doctor, much less than talk about very deep-seated anxieties and stress and mental health.” But he’s happy to see that mental health has become less of a taboo topic. “I think things have changed, especially in the younger generation,” he muses. “There's a major change — you see it with athletes, sports figures, performers. They are talking about mental health. They're very much more open about it. … And so, I guess you can say shaving the mustache was a step in that direction [for me]. I went to therapy for the first time, which I had always scoffed at — you know, ‘Who needs therapy, that's for weaklings… for people who can't handle their own shit!’ But it actually was a really revelatory thing for me. I began to see myself in a different light outside of the image that I was perceived as. … I'm not just this MTV guy who jumps around in funny clothes, you know? I'm so much more centered and so much more at ease with myself [now] that let's put it this way: The mustache is not defining me."

So, now that Oates is part of the Movember movement (his involvement with the campaign includes his new solo single, “Pushin’ a Rock”), the big question is: Will he keep this hirsute look year-round, or will he soon reach for the Bic and Barbasol again? “I'm going to keep it for a while and see how it fits on my face after a while,” he says. As for whether bringing back his old look, albeit with “a lot more gray in it,” triggered any core memories for him, he chuckles, “Yeah, it triggered a lot of memories. It's weird — there's something about the right side of the ‘stache that splits in half every once in a while. I remember that from when I was younger. And also when you eat, sometimes you eat a sandwich, you can pull your upper lip down in along with the sandwich, which is something I also forgot about. I'm noticing again, now that it's kind of growing longer.” He also marvels at recent advancements in grooming technology. "Now there's like mustache and beard products for men. I mean, come on — in the ‘70s and ‘80s, no one would even imagined! Now there's like beard balm and mustache brushes and all these cool little accoutrements.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: John Oates visits SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: John Oates visits SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

While Oates jokes about launching his own “Oates Balm” product line, right now he’s just pleased to be able to use his famous mustache for good. “It is important that I've aligned myself with Movember… and I'm not running away from anything,” he asserts. “I just said, ‘You know what, why not embrace it for a good cause?’ … I'm gonna this thing grow out and see what happens.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Follow Lyndsey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon

— Video produced by Kyle Moss, edited by Schuyler Stone

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the li

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.