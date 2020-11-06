I moved my half-Black, half-Japanese daughter to Charlotte from Tokyo.

The first time it happened, I had a difficult time believing that it did. “Kowai (scary), momma,” a 3-year-old Japanese girl shouted, running to her mother. I had been living in Tokyo, Japan, for four years.

I had never seen a child behave like that. The girl cried, clutching her momma’s leg, staring at the horror that stood before her. The mother collected her distraught child, glanced at my 2-year-old daughter and I, and walked away.

We had just moved to a new neighborhood from west Tokyo to the other side of the city.

For the first few years, when my daughter and I walked around our neighborhood, I was big and she was little Frankenstein. People got to know us through our neighborhood’s watchful eyes and the extent to which they got familiar would later be revealed.

I moved to Tokyo to marry my Japanese wife. My daughter was born there. It was the only country that she’d ever known. For most of her life, America either didn’t exist, or it was a mysterious place that Daddy came from.

We would take her to visit my hometown in central Florida when she was a year and 10 months, but she wouldn’t remember.

My daughter as a monster

My daughter at 2, having just discovered the miracle of running and jumping, stood dancing. Her arms stretched toward the sky. She thought the scared girl was freaking out for pretend. It would become a recurring role-playing game, type casting my daughter as a monster who liked to chase children.

My baby, laughing, dotted after the girl who looked alarmed, as if she was besieged. The girl took off while looking over her shoulder at my child. “Kowai,” the girl said again. Her eyes swelled at the terror of my beautiful and jubilant brown girl, celebrating this majestic world called the playground. The Japanese mother shot me a look as if to say, “Why don’t you have your child on a leash?” Varied scenes like this would unfold almost every day on Tokyo playgrounds.

Moving from Japan to the United States

My wife didn’t fully believe me until she caught an older girl pinching our 3-year-old to see if our daughter felt pain like humans. “You will not grow up here,” my wife told our daughter. We decided to move to America so that she could meet other children who looked like her. We wanted to prove to her that she’s not a curious oddity.

Telling her that Black is beautiful flies in the face of constantly seeing white and Japanese people appropriate and capitalize on our culture and our forms of beauty. Since she didn’t get a chance to really know her grandma, she would learn about Black history and our people by growing up here.

Through my wife doing the impossible, she tirelessly worked to get a job transfer to the states, which landed us here. Now on Charlotte’s playgrounds, kids introduce themselves to my now-7-year-old. Strangers, to my unexpected surprise, say hi and at first I wonder if they’re talking to me. People are friendly. In Charlotte, some of the kids that my child plays with could pass as her siblings. She can fully communicate with them.

In Japan, fear of the unknown

In Japan, where the use of blackface is still a contentious issue, my child was the only brown kid. There, Japanese children as young as a year old are already conditioned to be afraid of Black and brown skin (some suspect that it’s a symptom of cancer). They are acclimated to make a distinct difference between Japanese kids and the marginalized others. They are taught to fear the unknown and discard that which deviates from their perceivable norm.

