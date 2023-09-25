Who moved up, down in latest SC football polls: Lewisville unanimous No. 1 in Class A

Lou Bezjak
·2 min read
Jeff Blake/Jeff Blake Photo

Here are the rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Monday, Sept. 25. First-place votes and the team’s record are in parentheses.

Class 5A

1. Summerville (22) (5-0)

2. Hillcrest (6-0)

3. Byrnes (1) (5-1)

4. Gaffney (4-2)

5. TL Hanna (5-1)

6. Spartanburg (4-2)

7. White Knoll (5-0)

8. Lexington (4-1)

9. Fort Dorchester (2-2)

10. Sumter (4-2)

Others receiving votes: Ashley Ridge, JL Mann, Clover, Chapin, River Bluff, Boiling Springs, Dutch Fork

Class 4A

1. South Florence (19) (5-0)

2. Northwestern (4) (4-1)

3. Irmo (5-0)

4. James Island (5-0)

5. Hartsville (4-1)

6. South Pointe (3-2)

7. Westside (4-1)

8. Midland Valley (6-0)

9. Greenville (3-2)

10. Lucy Beckham (4-0)

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Myrtle Beach, North Augusta, Indian Land, West Florence

Class 3A

1. Daniel (19) (5-0)

2. Belton Honea Path (4) (5-0)

3. Dillon (4-1)

4. Gilbert (5-0)

5. Chapman (5-1)

6. Crestwood (4-1)

7. Chester (5-1)

8. Broome (5-1)

9. Manning (5-0)

10. Philip Simmons (6-0)

Others receiving votes: Camden, Clinton, Brookland-Cayce, Crescent, Seneca

Class 2A

1. Gray Collegiate (21) (6-1)

2. Abbeville (2) (4-1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (3-2)

4. Silver Bluff (4-1)

5. Fairfield Central (4-1)

6. Hampton County (5-1)

7. Marion (5-1)

8. Woodland (4-0)

9. Saluda (4-1)

10. Strom Thurmond (3-2)

Others receiving votes: Landrum, Ninety-Six, Edisto, Liberty

Class A

1. Lewisville (23) (5-1)

2. Christ Church (4-2)

3. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-0)

4. Whale Branch (4-0)

5. Latta (5-1)

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-1)

7. Southside Christian (2-2)

8. St. Joseph’s (5-1)

9. Calhoun County (5-1)

10. Lake View (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Cross, Lamar

This Week’s Voters: Cam Adams, Greenwood Index Journal; Sam Albuquerque, Greenville News; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep RedZone; Travis Boland Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, High School Sports Report; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Chris Dearing, The State/Prep RedZone; Thomas Grant, Irmo News/Prep RedZone; Ian Guerin Prep RedZone; Justin Jarrett, LowCoSports; Travis Jenkins, Chester News and Reporter; Gene Knight, WRHI; Tim Lieble, The Sumter Item; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; Chris Miller, WRHI; Todd Shanesy, Spartanburg Herald Journal; David Shelton, Post & Courier/High School Report; Trey Stewart, Greer Citizen; Brandon Stockdale, Prep RedZone; Joe Wedra, My Horry News; Pete Yanity, WSPA