I moved to the coast for a better life – now I’m back in London where I belong

Last spring, just when everyone else was fleeing the capital, I was returning, hungry for all its glorious chaos





Most days I would walk along the coast road, past the bungalows facing the Channel, where the sea was implacably grey, and the gardens so neatly plotted that the space between each tulip, each daffodil, seemed to have been measured with graticule precision. Each day I would ask myself: “What am I doing here?”

I had left London in the summer of 2014. Having flirted with the idea of moving to Los Angeles, instead I chose the Kent coast, then in the early flush of regeneration. I was looking for something that felt more like a community, close enough for creativity to mingle. Somewhere, perhaps, to finally feel settled.

But last spring, I returned to London – sneaking back into the city just as everyone else seemed to be heading the other way. The media then was giddy with stories of those who had escaped to the country, giving up cramped east London flats for manor houses in Somerset with enough room for chickens and rainbow chard, or moving to Thanet and taking up early morning sea-swimming.

The figures seemed to back it up. At the start of this year, the accountancy firm PwC published a report predicting that about 300,000 people could leave London in 2021. The previous August, a London assembly survey was even more striking: 416,000 people planned to move out of the city in the following 12 months. There were many causes: lower international migration thanks to Brexit and the pandemic, fewer graduates moving to the capital, and the increased possibility of home working meaning the once office-bound could be pretty much anywhere.

I received countless messages in those months from colleagues gleefully announcing they were emailing from their new farmhouse kitchen or in their cottage by the sea. “I don’t even miss the city!” they would say. “The kids are so happy, and we have a garden, and I can work in my tracksuit. I don’t think I’ll ever go back to the old life.” I understood. I had been a version of this too, once.

I didn’t suddenly fall out of love with coastal life this year; it had been fading for some while. But this was the year I realised I absolutely had to get out. Before I vandalised my neighbours’ tulips, or walked out into the sea.

It’s easy, I think, for new arrivals to cluster together, bonding over a shared choices of schools, restaurants, social events. But this in turn kindles an insularity. As more and more people moved down from London, talking, endlessly, about the fact that they had left London, some days I could barely breathe with the sheer suburbanness of it all.

Everywhere hung the air of self-congratulation. It was cliquish, and gossipy, and parochial – I don’t think I’ve felt so excluded, or so sneered-at, since I was at secondary school. Meanwhile, the newcomers navigated endless squabbles, affairs, sourdough rivalries. “It has become The Archers,” a friend who still lives there told me recently.

I thought about the city and all the things I missed – galleries and gigs and theatres, city parks, city trees, architecture, friends, restaurants, 24-hour grocery shops stocked with everything from za’atar to rambutan, the pace of it, the constant evolution, the sheer multicultural wonder of it all. More than anything I missed people who talked about things other than themselves. The possibility it offered. The quiet, beautiful anonymity.

London might not be my city for ever, but this year it has been a joy to return – to be part of its glorious tangle again. The morning after I moved, I walked around my new neighbourhood, under the plane trees, past my new neighbours’ gardens: cherry blossom, wisteria, hollyhocks, palms; giant ferns, hydrangea, parrot tulips springing at odd angles, and finally I exhaled. At last, I thought, I have escaped back to the city.