Move to Sicily for free: restored 1Euro house in Sambuca looking for live-in Airbnb host for a year

(Claudia Zalla)

Is the British weather getting you down? Are you tired of the same old routine and ready for a new challenge?

Well how about this for an offer you can’t refuse. Airbnb is looking for a self-proclaimed adventurer to live rent-free for one year in Sicily.

In return you will work as Host of their newly renovated house in the town of Sambuca di Sicilia, welcoming guests from around the world, learning Italian, entering into local life and playing a pivotal role in the renaissance of the region’s thoroughly Sicilian culture.

The scheme is part of Sambuca’s plan to breathe life into their hilltop town in southwest Sicily. A steadily declining population as younger generations went in search of work had left the town with under 6,000 residents.

The entrance hall to The 1 Euro House restored by Studio Didea (Claudia Zalla)

Like so many other parts of Italy’s agricultural south, Sambuca needed a fresh injection of new life.

The answer came in 2019 when Sambuca started offering derelict properties for €1. The response was instant. The scheme attracted worldwide attention and buyers were bowled over by Sambuca’s charm.

Chosen in 2016 as one of Italy’s “most beautiful towns,” its terraces of sandstone houses carry a distinct Arabian heritage.

Buyers were also undaunted by the requirement to restore the properties: a condition of the €1 sale was that homes were made habitable within three years at a minimum cost of €15,000.

(Claudia Zalla)

It is one of these homes, now artfully renovated by Italian architectural firm Studio Didea into a two-bedroom home that can comfortably sleep six guests, that Airbnb is offering rent-free.

The property is owned by the Municipality of Sambuca and the renovations and furnishings were funded by Airbnb to provide an “accommodation facility for sustainable tourism of high quality and artistic-cultural value”.

Listed on Airbnb as The 1Euro House, the three-storey townhouse’s contemporary design and bold colour scheme is a perfect match for the gentle, rural lifestyle outside.

Sit on the terrace with a morning espresso – or in the evening with a bottle of the highly affordable local wine – and you are at the heart of Sambuca’s life.

A pretty good spot to work remotely from (Claudia Zalla)

The successful applicant will have their flights and transfers paid by Airbnb, live rent free in the townhouse in Sambuca and retain all Airbnb Host earnings over the year, less appropriate taxes.

They are free to bring a partner or friend and up to two children, to work remotely as long as they fulfil their hosting obligations and will be given the opportunity to take part in a mentorship programme, learning Italian and attending cookery classes.

In return, as well as hosting guests in one of the bedrooms for a minimum of nine months of the year, they are expected to enter enthusiastically into community life.

Keen to hear more? Applicants must be over 18, have good conversational English and be available to move to Sambuca for a minimum of three consecutive months on or before 30th June 2022.

The application form includes writing a short essay on why you would like to relocate to Sicily and how you would use your time there.

Sambuca is well off the normal tourist path, ninety minutes from Palermo, Sicily’s capital and half an hour from the fishing port of Sciacca.

Visa and tax rules for living and working in Sicily

Airbnb terms state that the successful applicant must stay for a minimum of three months with the subsequent period to be agreed with the Municipality of Sambuca, extending potentially into 2024.

One of the two bedrooms (Claudia Zalla)

Italy has no specific provision for remote workers, todays digital nomads. Under current rules, EU passport holders can live and work in Italy without restrictions. British passport holders can only stay for 90 days in every 180 days unless they have a visa.

All non-EU passport holders looking for a longer stay must apply for a temporary residence permit which is issued for a period of five years. After five years, they can apply for a permanent residence permit.

The UK has a double taxation agreement with Italy which means taxpayers are not liable for tax on the same income in both countries. More information gov.uk/government/publications/italy-tax-treaties