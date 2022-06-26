Move-in-ready homes available as luxury villa community nears completion

Tucked away on dual cul-de-sacs just minutes from the vibrant Lenexa City Center, Enclave at Prairie Star offers an idyllic setting for maintenance-provided, luxury villa homes exclusively built by Lambie Homes.

The current, fast-paced real estate market isn’t always conducive to flexibility, but prospective buyers will find the opposite within Enclave at Prairie Star. Two three-bedroom, three-bathroom luxury villas are move-in ready, priced in the upper $500,000s. And better yet: they’re both currently staged, giving prospective buyers who tour them a better sense of all that the thoughtfully designed floor plans have to offer.

Additional luxury villa homes are under construction, with completion ranging from the next few weeks to end-of-year 2022. Floor plans vary, but all homes offer main-floor living with owner’s suites and an additional bedroom on the main floor, plus a third bedroom, bathroom, and rec room on the lower level.

Visit any of the available homes at Enclave at Prairie Star and you’ll immediately notice both the quality and attention to detail that are among the signatures of Lambie Homes. Interior features of the reverse-style homes include gas stoves, spacious kitchen islands, sizable kitchen pantries, custom closets with built-in shelves, and outside, a covered deck or covered patio.

Just nine homes remain before Enclave at Prairie Star is fully occupied, which means now is the best time to stop by the community and see what’s available. Act quickly and you can also take advantage of the community’s Star-Spangled Special! Contracts signed by the end of the month, July 2022, will be eligible for a $5,000 upgrade allowance on window treatments, appliances, or anything else the buyer prefers.

Make plans to visit Enclave at Prairie Star to not only experience the community itself, but also the prime Lenexa location. Nearby attractions include Lenexa City Center, an exciting mix of shops, restaurants, and services in what many refer to as “Lenexa’s new downtown.” Falcon Ridge Golf Club is nearby, as is Lake Lenexa, the picturesque Buffalo Meadows Park, and a network of walking trails so that Enclave at Prairie Star residents can easily enjoy the serene surroundings.

The community’s maintenance-provided lifestyle gives residents even more time to enjoy leisure activities and time with family and friends. Competitively priced HOA dues — just over $200 per month — include trash, recycling, lawn and landscaping maintenance, and snow clearing. That focus on low- to no-maintenance extends to the homes themselves; the Lambie Homes team sources low-maintenance products to create energy-efficient homes that stand the test of time.

Act quickly to secure your spot in this charming, welcoming enclave that effortlessly blends convenience and luxury. Stop by today and experience the Enclave at Prairie Star lifestyle for yourself.

Enclave at Prairie Star

Prices: From the upper $500,000s

Location: 22021 W. 97th St., Lenexa, Kan. Community is located off of Prairie Star Parkway, just east of Monticello Road.

Hours: 12 to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday

Contact: Liz Paris, (913) 461-5558 or liz@lambieassociates.com

Website: EnclaveAtPrairieStar.com