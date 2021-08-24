Move over, whippersnappers: This Gander playground was built with seniors in mind

Gander Tennis Club President Pat Redmond, right, takes the shuffleboard court at the town's new multi-sport playground a spin. He said the space was designed specifically with seniors in mind. (CBC - image credit)

CBC

A new multi-sport playground in Gander is promising fun and games for all ages, with a specific emphasis on seniors.

The space is attached to the Gander Tennis Club, and includes horseshoe pits, shuffleboard courts, bocce courts and a croquet lawn.

Although the space is open to everyone in the community, Gander Tennis Association president Pat Redmond said it was designed with seniors in mind.

"When we looked around, [we asked] what recreation centres are there for seniors? … I'm getting a bit older myself, and was thinking 'I don't just want to sit on benches and walk around. I want to be doing an activity and stuff,'" Redmond said.

"These are things that I [played] as a kid, and I look forward to playing it in the future."

He said the space has been getting positive reviews since its opening earlier this month, but expects it to be put to full use when events like horseshoe and shuffleboard leagues resume next year.

The bocce courts will also be used by Special Olympics athletes in the area, who Redmond says are excited to hone their skills in an improved play space.

"Before, they had a temporary surface set up every year either on grass or dirt somewhere around the town," he said. "This is a permanent home for them, and they're ecstatic."

CBC

The group has funding to keep user fees low, and hopes to expand to include more options for people in the future, Redmond said.

"All these activities in one spot, that people can come and play each one for half an hour and enjoy two or three hours ... they found that pretty ideal. It's sort of unique we feel," he said. "Whatever people want. The facility's here now… [and] there's a lot of different potential uses.

"You're gonna have various user groups of different ages…. It's just going to be one more recreational option that people have. The more options you have, the better it makes life in the community."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador