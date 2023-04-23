Move over, Taylor Swift, Maisie Peters is coming for your crown

Her every song is an exquisite snapshot of post-teen love: Maisie Peters - Sophie Scott

“This has been the most insane three years of my life,” Maisie Peters told the sold-out crowd at the O2 Academy in Oxford. She’s not wrong. Since 2020, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter from West Sussex has gone from busking in Brighton to a record deal with Ed Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man label. She’s notched up half a billion Spotify streams, scored a Number 2 hit with her debut album You Signed Up For This and will play the biggest headline show of her career at Wembley Arena in November following the release of her second album The Good Witch. Even Peters herself knows this is likely to be the last time she will perform in a tiny club like this. “I guess this tour feels like the end of an era,” she reflects to cheers. “A victory lap.”

Certainly, the sheer adoration of this student-heavy crowd is overwhelming: they bellow each word of every track back to her so loudly that Peters’s voice is often almost drowned out completely. In a cropped white t-shirt, black kilt and red lipstick, she could just as easily be one of them. She reveals proudly that she’s finally got her driver’s licence, pings around the stage with a gloriously giddy delight in her own music and tells us how much fun she’s having touring with her support act, best friend and housemate, Cate Cannings “although she keeps stealing my hairdryer.”

Her songs are disarmingly relatable too. She combines the whip smart one-liners of Lily Allen with the fearlessly anthemic guitars of Haim, yet her wry vulnerability and sweetly scathing stories of falling in and out of love draw more obvious comparisons to Taylor Swift. She even plays a brief and beautiful acoustic version of Swift’s Dear John tonight. Like her idol, Peters shifts between self-doubt, rage and regret with an easy elegance, turning a tale on its head in a single, unexpected heart-breaking refrain.

The brilliance of her songwriting shows itself in the shot of bittersweet reality with which she skewers the otherwise dreamy romanticism of John Hughes Movie (“This ain’t no John Hughes movie, where the girl gets the guy”). It’s there, too, in the matter-of-fact inevitability underpinning the gorgeously sad Love Him I Don’t (“Baby it’s sad, you’re bad in the bones”). Every song is an exquisite snapshot of post-teen love and its raw rollercoaster of emotions, from the nonchalantly vicious declaration of revenge in Blonde to the tender nostalgia of Elvis Song and the desperate frustration of Villain.

Though Peters may be heading, unstoppably to bigger stages, it’s the unflinching intimacy of her songs that will always remain her real charm.

Touring until April 30. Details: maisiepeters.co.uk