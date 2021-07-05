Move over MoMA! How the Black Country Living Museum become a TikTok sensation

Stuart Jeffries
·9 min read
Photograph: Christopher Thomond/Guardian

Ever since the Black Country Living Museum opened in 1978, there has been a daily ritual. As the doors fly open, especially on school trip days, mobs of kids stream in and sprint to Hobbs chip shop to gorge themselves on chunks of spuds cooked in genuine beef fat (now virtually outlawed) and eye-wateringly tart pickled onions (as they should be). Then, as the stuffed kids recline on the grass, pigeons would set about the leftovers. Over the years, the birds have grown bigger and bigger.

“They were like footballs with wings,” says artist Kerri Williams, who is seated outdoors at the BCLM, busily painting floral designs on enamel mugs. “They could barely get airborne.” The museum has only just reopened meaning that, for the best part of a year, the pigeons were deprived. “Now,” says Williams, “they’re as skinny as supermodels.”

Lockdown shrank more than avian waistlines. The BCLM has lost £5.5m since spring last year. “We usually have 250,000 visitors a year,” says director of programmes Carol King. “Last year it was 90,000 – and there was definitely a danger we could have closed for good.”

Ticket sales and gift shop receipts (caps like the ones worn on Peaky Blinders, which was filmed at the museum, are bestsellers), not to mention pints of Banks’s bitter and cheese cobs at the Bottle and Glass Inn (which featured in Steve Coogan’s Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan and Ollie), account for 90% of its income. As early as March last year, museum staff realised that they were in trouble, so set up a JustGiving page for donations. “We’re sorry to ask at such a difficult time,” it read, “but we need your help now more than ever.”

The Black Country Living Museum. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/the Guardian

Visitors were asked to buy the £19.95 Unchained Pass, a ticket that gives admission for a year, and then visit after restrictions were eased. Then the second lockdown scuppered An Enchanted Christmas, a ticketed event, and for 147 days the museum was closed and earning nothing. Last July, it received £1.175m from Arts Council England’s emergency response fund.

Amid the hardship, though, were sceptical voices. Some suspected the museum was flush because it had embarked on a £30m expansion called Forging Ahead that would add 22 new historical buildings and a visitor centre. But that budget could not be used to fund day-to-day operations. One of the few upsides was that builders could do some of the noisy groundwork for the project with the public out of the way.

Most of the museum’s 270 staff were furloughed. Only a skeleton crew of horse wranglers and administrative staff tasked with finessing the museum’s social media profile were kept on. “I wanted to see that my canal boats were OK but we couldn’t come in,” says Williams. “It was a very sad time. I missed telling stories to kids of how Black Country people used to live.”

Williams, like many of the museum’s volunteers, found her calling here. She used to work in IT before becoming one of the few artists who carry on the venerable art of canal painting. Today, she’s in Edwardian costume, sitting in the sun next to the water, happily dabbing yellow petals on her designs, preparing to shock children with horror stories about toilet arrangements back in the day.

‘It was a very sad time. I missed telling stories to kids’ ... Kerri Williams. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/the Guardian

For fellow volunteer John Homer, lockdown was a mixed blessing. He was unable to perform his character of a flat-capped 1920s grandad, chatting to visitors on the cobbled street or inviting them into his terrace house. But he did become a TikTok star, his fireside chats amassing more than 22m views worldwide. Perhaps advice from a Black Country sage from 100 years ago was just what the Covid-stricken world needed.

“Warro! Wait a minute. Doe scroll down!” Homer told TikTokers in one film. “I’ve got summat important to tell yow. Now I know some days are ’ard and I know it doe always go your road, believe yow me. But it’s OK to be sad and it’s OK to cry. That’s what makes us all ’uman. Breathe, relax and tek it one day at a time. It’ll be OK in the end. And if it ay well it ay the end is it?” And with that he swivelled back to warm his hands at the parlour fire.

“I’d never heard of TikTok,” says Homer, “so the whole thing has been incredible. But it’s been a great way of connecting with kids who might never have heard of the Black Country and the Industrial Revolution.”

Other volunteers then made their own short, educational TikToks that function like bite-size Horrible Histories. In one, a mother makes her boy his Victorian packed lunch. She spreads pork dripping on bread, wraps the sandwich in cloth and puts a laconic note inside: “Ay it time yow gorra job, bab? It’s 1899 and you’m 12 years old.”

The BCLM, although closed to physical visitors, became the most followed museum in the world on TikTok, outdoing more famous galleries, such as the Uffizi in Florence. Perhaps after lockdown, this social media boost will lead to tourists from all over with world coming to the Tipton Road to ride on its old-time trolley buses, get fitted for Peaky Blinders suits or go legging in the Dudley Canal tunnel (getting on top of a boat and propelling it with your legs on the tunnel roof). Meanwhile, on 22 January, the museum became the area’s first large Covid-19 vaccination centre. When I visited, there were as many people queueing for jabs as for the museum.

Wallace Hill on a 1952 Daimler bus on display at the Black Country Living Museum. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/the Guardian

The Black Country has proved itself an improbable tourist destination ever since the 1970s, when Cuddles the killer whale splashed the crowds at Dudley Zoo. True, legend has it that Queen Victoria closed the curtains when the royal train passed through the industry-scarred landscape; and yes, Tolkien did base Mordor on the Black Country – but the tourism sector is increasingly important for the post-industrial area and the museum, as the borough’s leading attraction, is key.

“People are very proud to be from the Black Country,” says King, who hails from Donegal. “They see this museum as part of the community. I’m not sure many national museums have that.. Everything we’ve got is on display, most of it outdoors. Nothing is behind the scenes. We wear our hearts on our sleeves.”

Black Country folk are known as yam yams because they – or rather we – say “yow am” rather than “you are”. As a son of Sedgley, I’m proud of what Queen Victoria disdained. It was my Black Country ancestors who built world’s first successful steam engine, forged the Titanic’s anchor, made most of the Crystal Palace. Mines, foundries, brickworks and glassworks dominated the landscape as the Black Country mercilessly exploited all its resources, include its human ones. It had a concentration and variety of industry scarcely paralleled elsewhere, not even in Birmingham for all its big talk about being a city of 1,000 trades.

Here, there are smoking chimneys, a drift mine experience, canal boats and horse-drawn traps

When I sat on my nan’s back step in Wednesbury in the 1970s, savouring the nocturnal vista of flaming furnaces around Bilston, what I saw was an enchanted land, though one already in its death throes. During my adult life, the BCLM has kept a flame of industrial heritage burning. Here, there are smoking chimneys, a drift mine experience, canal boats and horse-drawn traps – ways of living and working both lamentable and lovable.

But for me the museum has always risked falling prey to the British disease of nostalgia, a Downton-isation of the soul, recreating the past while whitewashing its difficult aspects. And the Black Country does have a dark side. One of the new BCLM buildings will be a re-creation of the JH Lavender & Co aluminium foundry. Like many foundries from the 1960s onwards, it employed immigrants from south Asia prepared to do jobs white workers were not.

Ninder Johal, a second-generation British Asian, told the local paper this replica foundry will be important in showing what his dad went through. “He spent his working life in smoky and hot furnaces. For my children and grandchildren, visiting the BCLM and seeing such industries depicted will provide a legacy enabling them to understand who they are and the role their grandfather and great-grandfather played in the industrial landscape of the UK.”

Shrine to an industrial past … the Black Country Living Museum. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/the Guardian

But that immigrant experience was scarred by racism. In 1965, Malcolm X visited Smethwick during an election campaign in which the Tory candidate had the slogan: “If you want a nigger for a neighbour, vote Labour.” Three years later, Wolverhampton MP Enoch Powell fanned the flames of racism with his “rivers of blood” speech in Birmingham. When I wrote about that notorious Smethwick campaign for the Guardian a few years ago, many British Asians I spoke to remembered “colour bars” in pubs, racist landlords, abuse in the street, barbers refusing to cut hair.

How can a museum devoted to celebrating the past convey such things? The unpleasant side of the region’s history needs to be told, too. I wonder also what the Black Country identity amounts to in 2021, now the furnaces have gone cold and the metal bashers have stopped. When the BCLM comes to tell the post-industrial story, what will it look like? Is there more to say than how the smokestacks of Round Oak steelworks became Merry Hill shopping centre? Does the Black Country have a spirit now and, if so, what is it?

In the meantime, the BCLM has reopened, hopefully attracting TikTok users as much as yam yams. So far, the trolley buses aren’t running and the mine is closed. But otherwise, when I visited, things were looking up. Builders were working on the expansion, which is aimed at doubling visitor numbers to 500,000 a year. And having seen the queues at the chippie, there’s every reason to believe that Black Country pigeons are going to fatten up again.

