Move Over Meme Stocks, it's Time for Meme Coins - Saturna is Leading a Market Transformation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / As AMC rides the latest wave of short squeeze mania, more and more questions arise of what this all means for finance as a whole.

Increasingly, we are seeing market volatility rise, as retail investors have moved from stock to stock with little regard for fundamentals or for the implications of the usefulness of the market.

These implications darken as it becomes worth considering what it means for society if capital isn't flowing to where the public interest is demanding production.

If this is truly the case, we may genuinely be in the throes of late-stage capitalism, a theoretical era defined by greater perceived absurdities, contradictions, and inequality as a result of modern business development.

Nonetheless, we as investors must adjust to the market as it presents itself, and see that this evolution, while concerning, still remains a potentially profitable venture as first adopters of our new reality.

Indeed, admitting the broken nature of finance is the first step to recovery and potential gains. And while short squeezing the elite is one way to seek profit in response to the further abstraction of generating wealth from the means of production, cryptocurrency also offers an alternative route to both creating capital and protesting the current financial landscape.

By opting out of standard securities and stocks in favor of decentralized and P2P options, we can take the power back. As retail investors, we can shy away from the spaces understood and dominated by the old money powers that be, in lieu of less-defined spaces that are still in need of molding and therefore have serious potential.

Saturna is a frictionless-yield currency that combines all of the appeal of meme stocks and organizes it into a system that is designed to maximize profit for those seeking to buy and hold. Through reflection taxes off of every transaction, holders of Saturna's native token, SAT, will consistently see passive income as their holdings multiply over time.

While many retail investors are now familiar with DOGE, SafeMoon, and SHIBA, assets that originally received attention for their massively rising market caps and complete lack of utility, the meta has quickly shifted as people look for more links between the similar and successful meme stocks and tokens.

There is an appetite now for meme tokens to have some level of utility much like GME and AMC do, regardless of the fundamental outlook of such an enterprise. This shift has taken place as DOGE has increasingly found itself used as a method of payment, showing off the eco-friendly nature of the proof-of-stake platform that governs many tokens like DOGE and Saturna.

Saturna previously reached a $110M market capitalization, a massive figure for a company less than two months old, but one that is but a dwarf compared to DOGE's $41B or AMC's $30B.

This development occurred strictly based on the hype from its holders-based roadmap and expansive marketing. By presenting a new marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFT's, this emerging cryptocurrency will be carving a brand new ceiling for itself.

Having innovated a first-of-its-kind approach to development, that is to tie development goals to milestones indicating the amount of interest in the token by measuring holders, Saturna quickly gathered its 55,000 current holders forcing development to run at breakneck speed.

This has led to the speedy development of a peer-to-peer NFT Marketplace on Binance Smart Chain, which offers drastically lower fees for minting NFT's than its competitors on Ethereum while also utilizing just a fraction of the same computing energy.

With awareness of NFT's and what they provide the world of digital ownership growing by the day, Saturna is well ahead of the curve in both the future of e-commerce and in the transitions of both the meme stock and meme coin market.

Featuring a low market cap just shy of $4M, Saturna represents a budding opportunity for investors looking for the next big thing rather than buying into assets that have already been plastered all over the news.

As cryptocurrency as a whole looks to transition past what has shown itself to be a healthy correction, there is certainly room for the price of SAT to reach previous heights, and potentially move past them.

Saturna's NFT Marketplace should continue this development, having already made a sale of one NFT for over $3,500 on its initial run of products.

If meme stocks have been any indication, then that and the number of other trends that Saturna is tapping into should make the token a very interesting investment over both the mid-term and long-term.

