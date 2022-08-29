Move Over, Low-Rise: Double-Waisted, High-Rise Jeans Are Here To Stay

Ever since low-rise jeans time traveled from the early aughts to the 2020s, denim trends have been dominated by styles that look straight out of a Britney Spears music video, bewildering many who enjoyed the long reign of high-waisted jeans (and their waist-nipping, belly button-concealing power). Thankfully, designers have gotten the memo, concurring that the high-waisted look isn’t going anywhere. In fact, they’ve taken it one step further, introducing a new alternative that combines the best of both worlds: double-waisted jeans.



Can’t quite picture it? Let’s break it down. The double-waisted jean consists of a second waistband that sits higher than the exterior fabric, making it look like a person may have two pairs of jeans on. So far, brands like Tibi, Monse, Sandro, and River Island have tackled the trend, each with a unique take: Tibi released a wide-leg version in a dark wash, as well as a midi skirt; Sandro dropped a two-tone pair with contrasting washes; and River Island’s version includes contrasting shades on both the waist layers and the legs. “I wanted something that sat higher, that hugged me — almost like a corset would, but with a sense of ease,” says Tibi designer Amy Smilovic.

The trend is another example of how trompe l’oeil — a French term that translates to “trick the eye” and is used to highlight techniques that do just that — is fast becoming a fashion trend for fall. Designers like Schiaparelli, Loewe, and Moschino showed this technique in their fall 2022 collections, while celebrities like Tessa Thompson and Kylie Jenner have sported it in recent months.

As fall approaches, Smilovic suggests wearing the trend with an untucked sweater, because it looks like “you are wearing low-slung pants that magically stay up.” She also recommends styling double-waisted jeans with a fitted top for a sleek look that “creates visual interest.”

If the return of low-rise jeans has been a nightmare to endure, maybe the solution is to double up with this high-waisted trend. Ahead, some options to try it out.

