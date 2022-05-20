Move over, Hawaii. Travel & Leisure says this Georgia beach is one of the best beaches in the US

According to one travel publication, one of the best beaches in the United States belongs to the Peach State.

In a recent rundown of its picks for the best beaches in the country to visit, Travel & Leisure listed North Beach on Tybee Island in Georgia among their selections. Other picks included Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii; Coronado Beach in San Diego; Clearwater Beach in Florida; Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina; and Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, New York.

Also among the picks was Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – a quick hour's drive, give or take, from neighboring Savannah, Georgia.

According to Travel & Leisure, North Beach makes the cut because it's "a peaceful, family-friendly spot frequented by locals," adding that "the stunning 360-degree views from the top of the historical Tybee Island Lighthouse are well worth the climb, especially during sunrise and sunset."

VISIT HAWAII CHEAPER: What to know about camping on the islands

A LOCAL'S BEACH GUIDE TO MEXICO: Which beaches to visit, what to know in Cancún, Puerto Vallarta and more

Tybee Island sunset at the north end of the island

For those looking for a bite to eat, they also suggested a visit to North Beach Bar & Grill.

Better than Hawaii? We'll leave that to the readers.

Zach Dennis is the editor of the arts and culture section and weekly Do Savannah alt-weekly publication at the Savannah Morning News and can be reached at zdennis@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: This Georgia beach is among the best in the US: Travel & Leisure