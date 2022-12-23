Move over Brixton: five lesser-known areas near hipster hotspots with homes a fraction of the price

Ruth Bloomfield
·7 min read
Richard Trevor at his studio in Blackhorse Road (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)
Enduring lockdown as he worked from home in a cramped flat with no living room and a box bedroom in Camden Town, north-west London, was a sobering experience for Richard Trevor.

By last autumn he was hunting for something better and fell for a smart apartment in a location he had never even visited – Blackhorse Road, E17.

“I didn’t know the area and my only impression of it was that it was miles away,” says Trevor, 28. “But then I realised it was only 20 minutes on the train to King’s Cross.”

Since he moved in November, Trevor has enjoyed an “almost luxury” lifestyle at Blackhorse Mills, a scheme with its own tennis courts, roof terrace, heated outdoor pool and a gym. And the move has changed his life in more ways than one.

Blackhorse Workshop (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)
He was disillusioned with his office job, working for an animal rights charity. So when he discovered Blackhorse Workshop, with studio space for makers, he quit to make furniture using reclaimed wood and now sells pieces on Etsy and Instagram (@richergrains).

Trevor’s story is proof that Londoners trying to get on to the property ladder should be willing to think outside the box when it comes to location.

You might be determined to live in leafy Crouch End or lively Brixton, but if you look at lesser-known yet nearby options, you could find everything you need – and save tens of thousands of pounds.

Blackhorse Road

Average price of a two-bedroom flat: £372,060

Average price in Upper Clapton, two miles away: £405,120

The workshops, warehouses and industrial estates of Blackhorse Road are rapidly being replaced by new homes, in a regeneration project with a difference.

As well as new flats, small studios for artisans and creatives are bringing this slightly forgotten east London location back to life.

Unlike neighbouring Walthamstow, there’s not been much going on in Blackhorse Road. But a huge influx of investment is going to change that and the signs are already there.

Blackhorse Workshop, where Richard Trevor’s new business is located, also offers classes for locals, while the Walthamstow Wetlands project has opened up a string of Victorian reservoirs as a nature reserve.

Walthamstow Wetlands (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)
“It was a real selling point for the area,” says Trevor. “It is incredibly beautiful — you wouldn’t know you are in London.”

Trevor now plays beach volleyball once a week at a local sports centre, and has tried out Yonder, an indoor climbing venue. Local shopping is still basic, but all along Blackhorse Lane new venues are popping up, such as Truman’s Social Club.

Trevor hopes that, as more people move into the new apartments being built around Blackhorse Road, so more cafés, restaurants and nightlife will start to appear. “That is probably the only real shortcoming,” he says.

As for property prices, you could pick up a two-up, two-down house locally for about £550,000, while a one-bedroom apartment would cost around £300,000.

Streatham

Average price of a two-bedroom flat: £424,760

Average price in Brixton, two miles away: £497,550

Once a popular health spa, Streatham missed out on the gentrification that raised prices all around it. But James King, director of Jacksons estate agents in Streatham, says buyers priced out of Brixton, Clapham and Balham are starting to discover the delights of SW2/SW16.

“In Balham, you’d struggle to find a property for £400,000, but here you can get a really lovely two-bedroom home for under that price and Streatham is just as nice an area. Millennials are drawn here because you find lots of friendly bars, boutique shops and brunch spots.”

Art &amp; Craft SW16 (Daniel Lynch)
Tooting Common and its lido are just west of Streatham, and another selling point is its fast train links to central London – you can be at Victoria in less than 20 minutes. Its high street is also getting better.

“We’re seeing lots of shops and restaurants pop up around the area,” says Jordan Pearman, manager of Dexters estate agents.

Streatham has a great seam of period conversions for sale – and you could still pick up a one-bedroom flat for less than £300,000.

Green Lanes

Average price of a two-bedroom flat: £442,150

Average price in Crouch End, a mile-and-a-half away: £528,510

If you are after a twee, leafy London village, Green Lanes, the beating heart of London’s Greek and Turkish communities, isn’t for you.

For a start, this north London thoroughfare is not particularly green, although Alexandra Palace Park and Finsbury Park are reasonably close.

Harringay General Store (Daniel Lynch)
There’s no Waitrose, no Gail’s Bakery, and you will struggle to find a chai latte. But Green Lanes, just the other side of the East Coast Main Line tracks, has atmosphere in spades.

Every evening the whole street lights up as people travel from all corners of London for an authentic dinner. The shops stay open late, while the vibe is unpretentious, unique and strangely holiday-like.

If you want a break from Mediterranean fare, try one of the local pubs, such as The Finsbury, which has music or comedy on most nights. Or grab a cocktail at Jam in a Jar.

For shopping, other than basics or some rather blingy examples of gold jewellery, you are looking at a stroll over to Crouch End, or Islington is a half-hour bus ride.

Deptford

Average price of a two-bedroom flat: £447,640

Average price in Greenwich Village, half-a-mile away: £498,500

Deptford High Street, SE8, is partly pound stores, pawnbrokers and mini markets, partly fantastic restaurants such as dreamy Italian Marcella, street food stalls at Deptford Market Yard and organic wines at The Winemakers Club.

Deptford Market (Daniel Lynch)
Deptford Market is junky but fun — the bric-a-brac stalls in Douglas Way turn up a treasure now and again, and the food stalls are great value. Deptford Cinema needs a permanent home but has returned with a series of pop-up screenings, while The Albany arts centre hosts theatre, live music, dance and comedy.

As for homes, there are plenty of new and nearly new flats, as well as period conversions.

“There is a good mix of properties, plus the regeneration of Deptford High Street and Deptford Market Yard, with new shops, restaurants and bars popping up,” says Nick Jane of Winkworth.

Bow

Average price of a two-bedroom flat: £421,780

Average price in Victoria Park, one mile away: £433,940

Just a mile divides them, yet Bow, an outpost of old-school east London, has a totally different vibe to affluent, fashionable Victoria Park village.

Badly bombed during the Second World War, Bow was rebuilt with low-grade social housing. Now though, it is being rebuilt again, with 8,000 new homes planned, along with new cafés, restaurants and shops, plus the opening up of the River Lea.

For Zone 2, value for money in Bow is hard to beat. A one-bedroom, purpose-built flat would cost just over £300,000 and ex-council would be considerably less, with a 20-minute commute to Canary Wharf or the City.

Emily Cameron and Oliver Brookes (Emily Cameron)
Emily Cameron and Oliver Brookes, both 27, live in Bow with their cat, Wilbur, and their spaniel, Mabel.

The couple, who both work for men’s healthcare firm Numan, chose the area largely because they needed a place to walk Mabel, and Victoria Park is just to the north.

“There are also a lot of really nice pubs,” adds Cameron. “There are all the shops you could want, Roman Road Market is really good, and Victoria Park Market has food from everywhere you can think of.”

Right now the area is a bit gritty-looking. But Cameron says she never feels unsafe.

There is also a thriving cultural scene with venues such as Bow Arts, with its yoga classes, film screenings, and performance art, and the Chisenhale Gallery, the local hub of contemporary arts.

Average house price data from Hamptons

