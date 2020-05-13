You CAN move house now, says the government in latest coronavirus lockdown lift

Photo credit: Edwin Remsberg - Getty Images

House moves are allowed to go ahead in England, with removal firms given the green light to restart operations in the latest coronavirus lockdown lift by the government. Estate agents can now open, house viewings can be carried out and conveyancers can open for business too.

The government has 'amended the coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations to make clear that people who wish to move home can do so', with safety and social distancing measures in place, by washing hands frequently and maintaining a two metre distance from people who are not members of your household.



However, it 'does not represent a return to normality', the government document states. Households are encouraged to do as much of the process online as possible.

'The process of finding and moving into a new home will need to be different given those involved in the process will have to adapt practices and procedures to ensure that the risk of spread of coronavirus is reduced as far as possible,' reads the document.

'This will include doing more of the process online, such as virtual initial viewings; vacating your current property whilst other people are shown around; and ensuring your property is thoroughly cleaned before someone else moves in.'

All parties are encouraged to be as flexible as possible over this period and be prepared to delay moves, for example if someone becomes ill with coronavirus during the moving process or has to self-isolate.



As the government begins to ease lockdown measures, it warns a block to house moves could be on the cards again.

The document explains: 'It may also become necessary to pause all home moves for a short period of time to manage the spread of the coronavirus. We will let you know if this has to happen.

'You should consider whether you need to make provisions in contracts to manage these risks. You should not expect to move into any home where people have coronavirus or are self-isolating.'

The property markets in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland remain shut.

