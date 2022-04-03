What it's like to move to... The New Forest: Property prices, pubs, markets and living like a local

With so many people choosing to move house post-pandemic – and a particular wave of homeseekers leaving the urban for the rural – this magazine series explores what it's like to live in different parts of the UK (subscribe here to be the first to receive through your letterbox). First up: The New Forest.

Kate Langrish moved from London to Ringwood on the edge of the New Forest 10 years ago. She lives there with her husband and two daughters.

I would like to say that our move to Hampshire 10 years ago was the result of painstaking research about the perfect place to live. The reality: it was a spur-of-the-moment decision made in a pub. Fortunately, we did not live to regret it. On the western edge of the New Forest, the lively little market town where we now live has everything we need: beautiful walks through the National Park, a thriving high street full of independent shops and a strong sense of community.

Live like a local

THE FARM SHOP

Everyone has heard of the New Forest ponies, but in autumn pigs are also to be found roaming the forest, where they vacuum up acorns and beechmasts. Pannage pork, as it’s known, is particularly flavoursome but not widely available. Buy it at Hockey’s Farm Shop near Fordingbridge, where you can also stock up on a tempting array of local produce and stop off for a drink at the coffee shop.

THE CAFE

The New Forest is perfect for cyclists of all abilities. The huge number of car-free tracks are ideal for beginners, while rougher terrain provides more of a challenge. Either way, fuel up at Café Velo in Ringwood – the veggie breakfast is hard to beat and there’s space to
lock up bikes.

THE ECO SHOP

The fragrant oasis that is Love to B proves that ethical can go hand-in-hand with indulgence. The handmade soaps, balms and lotions use natural ingredients and minimal packaging.

THE BIG FIESTA

Once every two years, the streets of Ringwood are closed for the British Pedal Car Grand Prix. For two hours, teams furiously (or leisurely) pedal their elaborate handmade vehicles around the ‘track’. Some are designed for speed, others for entertainment.

THE PUB

For a pub lunch that makes the most of local produce, you won’t find better than The Railway. Its delicious burgers use meat from award-winning Crow Farm, cheese from Gourds Farm and buns from Bakehouse 24. To wash it down, try beer from Ringwood Brewery and gin from the Isle of Wight.

THE MARKET

The Wednesday market has been held in Ringwood’s Market Place since a charter was awarded in 1226. It’s now joined at weekends by farmers’, antiques and craft markets at The Furlong and Gateway in town.

Property prices

An outdoor life

It’s fitting that the decision was made outside because, a decade on, that’s still where we spend most of our time. The New Forest is renowned for its woods and heathland but is less well-known for its stretch of coast, from which we’re just a short drive. So weekends now present the difficult choice: picnic in the woods or ice cream by the sea?

At this time of year, it feels nothing short of magical to stumble upon a glade of bluebells while walking in the many ancient woods. As the weather warms, it’s more about choosing a clear, shallow stream for dipping the toes. Nearby Linford Bottom is a favourite paddling spot for the kids (now ten and eight) – as much for the name as the wide grassy banks and meandering water. But, before laying down the blanket, we always cast an eye around for the ponies that roam the area – we learnt the hard way that, although beautiful, they are stealthy ambushers of unsuspecting picnickers!

Whether it’s fish and chips on the beach on a summer evening or a Thermos of hot chocolate on a bright winter morning, one of the things I love most about living in this area is access to the sea. Ringwood is on the Dorset border, so while we often head to the Hampshire coast (such as Milford on Sea for a walk along the shingle spit to Hurst Castle), true bucket-and-spade action is best had on the soft, sandy beaches around Bournemouth. We only once made the mistake of going to the town beach in the school summer holidays (when we spent more time in traffic than paddling in the shallows) before locals tipped us off about the quieter stretches towards Southbourne.

Community spirit

When I think back, it was a big move. I had a young baby, had left my office job to go freelance and had moved to a town where I didn’t know a single person. But I think the fact it didn’t feel as scary as it might was thanks to the community spirit of the town.

I had always rather enjoyed the anonymity London can offer, so the idea of ‘joining in’ made me uneasy – but the huge number and variety of community events in Ringwood eased me in by degrees. One year, I was watching the annual carnival parade through town. Two years later, I found myself on one of the floats dressed as a Dalmatian (the things you’ll do for your kids…).

The sense of community also extends to the many shops, pubs, cafés and restaurants stocking local produce. Much of my weekly shop comes from the high street, with its butcher, fishmonger, greengrocer and bakery. When you work from home, it’s always nice to have an excuse to head out and see people – especially if they sell cinnamon buns as delicious as those at Bakehouse24.

Bigger shopping expeditions are to be had in Southampton and Winchester, but recently, perhaps as a result of the pandemic or just my greater assimilation into rural life, I want to seek out a city less and less. I’m happy where I am – which clearly means I should make more of life’s important decisions in the pub.

Transport links

Trains: Nearest stations are Bournemouth (22 minutes’ drive), Brockenhurst and Southampton Airport Parkway (30 minutes). The latter has more parking and offers the fastest route to London (Waterloo in 1 hour 15 minutes). Salisbury station has trains that take you to Bath in under an hour.

Buses: National Express goes directly from Ringwood to Heathrow and central London from 2 hours 30 minutes.

Bikes: Most New Forest villages are a pleasant cycle away. More hardcore pedallers can reach the coast.

Further afield

If you step out into the surrounding countryside, here are just some of the highlights you’ll discover

The New Forest was designated a royal hunting ground by William the Conqueror in 1079 but settlements date back to the Bronze Age. For a potted history on the hoof, follow the river from Beaulieu (stopping to see the remains of a 13th-century abbey) to the shipbuilding village of Buckler’s Hard, where the oak and elm of the forest were used to build vessels for the Battle of Trafalgar.

With ponies grazing on the greens, a satisfyingly splashy ford to drive through and a pretty main street, it’s no wonder Brockenhurst is a popular spot with visitors. It can get busy in summer but, with so many walking and cycling trails surrounding the village, you never have to venture far to find quiet.

If you really want to put your boots to the test, the 60-mile Solent Way stretches along the Hampshire coast between Milford on Sea to Emsworth Harbour, with fantastic views over to the Isle of Wight. Make sure you stop off in Lymington, with its cobbled streets, interesting architecture and extensive selection of places to eat.

