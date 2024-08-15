Would move to Anfield benefit Mamardashvili?

[Getty Images]

The latest transfer gossip is that Liverpool are edging closer to signing Valencia and Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili for about £30m - but do the Reds need another goalkeeper?

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast a move for Mamardashvili would likely then see him loaned out for a full season.

"Do Liverpool need to spend that amount of money on a goalkeeper this summer? I am not so sure," said Edwards.

"If he came then I would imagine he would go out on loan. But he is a very talented goalkeeper with all the raw ingredients you need."

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson disagrees with the idea of signing him to loan out because, at 23, he is playing regular first-team football in La Liga.

"It would stunt his development as a goalkeeper if he was not to play week in and week out," Robinson added.

"Mamardashvili is an outstanding talent and for me, he was the best goalkeeper in La Liga last year for Valencia. He has made over 90 appearances for them and he is just getting better and better. We saw him at the Euros for Georgia and for someone with such great stature to command his box, he is so agile. He is the modern day goalkeeper.

"But he has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, so he is not going to want to go to Liverpool and sit on the bench to watch Alisson to play every week.

"He is one of the hottest young goalkeepers in Europe so he will want to play and that factor will come into his decision."

