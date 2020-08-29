Can I use a mouth shield instead of a mask? Your COVID-19 questions answered

We're taking on your questions about the pandemic. Send them to us via email at COVID@cbc.ca, and we'll answer as many as we can. We're putting some of your questions to the experts during The National and on CBC News Network. We're also publishing them here on our website. You're keeping us busy. So far, we've received more than 52,000 emails from across Canada and beyond.

Can mouth shields replace cloth masks?

Mask questions continue to be a major theme in our inbox, but this week, a bunch of you are writing to ask us about mouth shields. The plastic guards cover the lower half of a person's face and are marketed for stopping the spit of food-service workers.

Tal S. is wondering if they can be worn instead of non-medical masks.

The experts say no.

"I don't think they're a really good alternative at all," said Dr. Susy Hota, medical director for infection prevention and control at the University Health Network in Toronto, in a recent interview on The National..

"These are developed for the food-service industry, and they're really not studied or designed for this purpose at all."

Of course, the purpose of wearing non-medical face coverings, according to public health officials, is to protect others from the droplets spewing from your mouth and nose.

There is also evidence that non-medical masks may offer some protection for the wearer, too. But because mouth shields are not tight fitting and are open at the top, Hota said, there are "lots of opportunities for droplets to get in."

"I would avoid using them," she said.

Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, also said he's "not a fan" because mouth shields don't collect droplets like a mask would.

"Cloth masks actually get damp," Furness said in an email. "But I'm guessing [shields] don't have rivulets of water running down them, and that would be because the droplets aren't staying."

Instead, he explained, the droplets are just forced sideways around the shield.

"Full face shields have the same problem," Furness said. Read more about the issues with face shields here.

I'm hosting an outdoor wedding. Is it OK to dance?

With the gradual lifting of limits on the size of gatherings, Canadians are asking us about good practices for get-togethers.

Joanne L. told us she's hosting a backyard wedding at her home in Aurora, Ont., but she wasn't sure if dancing was advisable.

The answer is: It's complicated.

Dancing, like singing, is one of the activities that is still considered to be higher risk. In some settings, like in restaurants and bars in the province of Ontario, for example, they fall under explicit restrictions and regulations.

For example, performers must:

Work for the establishment.

Maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from every other person.

Be separated from others with a physical barrier, like plexiglass.

However, the Ontario Ministry of Health explained in an email that those regulations don't apply to events outside of restaurants and bars.

That means dancing is allowed at your backyard wedding, though distancing and gathering limits still apply. Outdoors, that's up to 50 people for the service or ceremony and up to 100 people for the reception.

But just because it's allowed doesn't mean it's without risk. It's particularly risky, Furness said, because people tend to get close and start breathing harder, "which means expelling more droplets and expelling them further."

