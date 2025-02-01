Mousinho impressed with Pompey point

John Mousinho has been in charge of Pompey for more than two years, having taken over on 20 January, 2023 [Rex Features]

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho felt his side deserved more than just a point from an impressive display in the 0-0 draw against high-flying Burnley at Fratton Park.

Mousinho told BBC Radio Solent: "I'm probably slightly disappointed with just taking a point given the chances we created.

"They have one of the best defensive records in the country and you can see why. If you get chances, the goalkeeper bails them them - he's absolutely superb.

"But I'm really happy with the performance against a top side in the league. Building on that is the most important thing.

"We need to take the positives from performances like that and start believing in ourselves a bit more."