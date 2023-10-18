Mouse poop on walls, fruit flies found in Charlotte restaurant during inspection

A Charlotte Caribbean restaurant received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects and rodent feces.

▪ Mama’s Caribbean Grill, 1504 Central Ave., received a score of 88 during its Oct. 11 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding fruit flies and rodent feces on walls, on top of outlets and around equipment, documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Raw goat meat stored below raw chicken meat

Freezers in need of repair

Residue and mouse poop around knobs of hot holding unit

Torn, cracked and missing tiles throughout kitchen

This is the restaurant’s second “B” grade. The restaurant is located in the heart of Plaza Midwood.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.