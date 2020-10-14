Mouse causes disruption in 'Good Morning Britain' studio

Watch: A mouse runs riot in the ‘Good Morning Britain’ studio

Good Morning Britain had an uninvited guest today - in the form of a mouse which appeared on the studio floor.

The tiny rodent managed to throw the ITV breakfast show into disruption, with news and current affairs forgotten as the presenters were all distracted by the animal scampering around the studio, hiding under cameras and looking for food.

Piers Morgan told viewers after a commercial break: “We’re back to breaking news. There’s mouse on the studio floor. There’s been shrieks and wails, a lot of drama here during the commercial break. It’s now under one of the cameras.”

Susanna Reid quipped: “We’ll bring you right up to date, we’re across that story and we have a full surveillance team.”

🐭 There is a tiny mouse in the @GMB studio

It’s really cute pic.twitter.com/X47wzTBv9B — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) October 14, 2020

At first Morgan joked that they should name it Dan Walker, after their BBC Breakfast host rival.

But Morgan quickly agreed with a viewer’s suggestion that they call the mouse Boris, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, because it was “always running away to hide”.

@piersmorgan & @susannareid100 @GMB I think you should call the mouse Boris. Just like the PM, always running away to hide — Ayse Veli MBE (@Iam_AyseVeli) October 14, 2020

The Prime Minister famously hid in a walk-in fridge in order to avoid questions from a GMB reporter during the run-up to the general election, and government ministers have imposed a boycott on appearing on the show which has now been running for 169 days.

The mouse disappeared under a wall into the This Morning studio, before returning to Good Morning Britain later in the show.

Newsreader Ranvir Singh admitted she was “terrified” of mice after spotting one in her home.

She said: “I don’t like it. I heard screams and I saw it scurrying around. I had one in my house once.”

Morgan joked it was like “a crocodile had arrived on set”, due to the reaction of some of the team.

🐭 update

The mouse is back! It didn’t like @thismorning



He likes @ranvir01’s news desk & my weather desk!



Do you think it has a family?@GMB pic.twitter.com/BAGgbQMr5x — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) October 14, 2020

But weather reporter Laura Tobin was very taken with the furry visitor, calling it “cute” and sharing updates with her Twitter followers.

She tweeted footage of the mouse scampering around and eating crumbs from the floor, writing: “The mouse is back! It didn’t like This Morning. He likes Ranvir’s news desk & my weather desk! Do you think it has a family?”