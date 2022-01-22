Mourning doves overwintering in N.B prone to frostbite, conservationist says

This mourning dove was found at a parking lot of a car dealership. (Atlantic Wildlife Institute/Facebook - image credit)

Mourning doves have been spending the winter in New Brunswick more and more often, but some are paying a price when bone-chilling temperatures hit the region.

Pam Novak with the Atlantic Wildlife Institute said in the 90s, the facility would see one dove a year suffering frostbite. But now, the institute sees them constantly, with four in their care just this week.

"Just because of their body composition, they're still just not quite adapted to the extremes in our weather yet," she told Shift New Brunswick.

She said the institute is currently taking care of one mourning dove found in a parking lot of a car dealership. When a Department of Natural Resources ranger called the institute about the dove, she originally thought it had struck a window. But once she examined the bird, she found the tips of it's toes and toenails were gone because of frostbite.

"I think people are surprised to know that you have birds [that] actually can get frostbite," she said.

Novak said the mourning dove is a little more delicate than other birds.

"Even though, like we see them around on a pretty regular basis, they're still kind of a newcomer," she said.

Novak said this dove is in the beginning stage of frostbite. "I've seen much much worse," she said.

Once the frostbite starts you have to stop it before it does too much damage.

"Now we have to watch for if anything more is going to happen on any of the toes themselves."

She said the dove is on anti-inflammatory and pain medications.

"If it doesn't get any worse, it's not that severe at all," she said. "As long as it doesn't get any worse."

Frostbite in other birds

Novak said every so often she'll see frostbite on a mallard duck's webbing of its feet, but that's usually caused by an injury that keeps them from flying or if they're not getting enough food.

"I think it's just the fleshy type of skin which just makes [mourning dove's feet] more susceptible to that cold temperature," she said.

Chickadees and other northern birds are well–adapted to the cold, she said, having fewer blood vessels and nerve endings in their feet, and a more efficient circulatory system.

"[Mourning doves] just don't have that perfected yet."