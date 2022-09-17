Mourners told they may wear trouser suits to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Members of the Royal family hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state ahead of her funeral on Monday - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph

Mourners invited to pay their respects to Sir Winston Churchill at the UK’s last full state funeral, wore top hats, fur coats and greatcoats.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will reflect the changing times, with women advised that “trouser suits may be worn”.

The bright green invitation – a version of which was sent to world leaders, politicians, public figures and European royals, as well as more than 500 dignitaries from around the world – is a simple, no frills affair with a black trim.

Guests are informed that while the doors to Westminster Abbey will open at 8am, the main congregation should be seated by 9.30am ahead of the 11am ceremony.

Heads of state and royalty will arrive between 9.45am and 10.40am before the coffin procession departs Westminster Hall at 10.45am.

Serving members of the Armed Forces are told to wear full ceremonial dress and mourning bands but are warned “no swords”.

Men can wear morning dress or lounge suits while women can wear day dress, including hats. Decorations are allowed.

On the reverse of the admission card is a guest checklist containing “critical information” that they are advised to read carefully.

Members of the public pay their respects to the late Queen after a very long wait - Anthony Upton for The Telegraph

The scale of the security operation surrounding the event means that mourners will be required to show two forms of identification, including a photograph and proof of address.

They are told not to take cameras or any hand luggage, bar handbags and rainwear.

They must arrive at the accreditation area for security checks and Metropolitan Police searches from 8am.

The service will be the first full state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was held at St Paul’s Cathedral on January 30, 1965. The service had an estimated television audience of around 25 million people in the UK and 350 million globally.

The late Queen had specifically requested that her first prime minister’s funeral be a state occasion, describing him as a “national hero” who “in the hours of our greatest danger was the inspiring leader who strengthened and inspired us all”.

She said the public should have the opportunity to express their sorrow to remember the “outstanding man who in war and peace served his country unfailingly for more than 50 years”.

The Queen was joined at the ceremony by the Duke of Edinburgh, in naval uniform, a teenage Prince Charles, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

On Monday, working members of the Royal family are expected to wear military uniforms. The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex will be in morning dress, with medals.