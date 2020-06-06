Long lines at George Floyd memorial as further protests expected across US

Photograph: Ryan M Kelly/AFP/Getty Images

A long line of people, some chanting “No justice, no peace”, waited outside a church in North Carolina for a memorial service for George Floyd, as thousands of demonstrators began to gather and march in what are expected to be some of the largest protests yet seen in the unrest triggered by his killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

In Washington, predicted to be the scene of the biggest protests, numerous rallies were planned from the Lincoln Memorial, to Freedom Plaza, to Capitol Hill. Thousand of people streamed into downtown to join them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Related: George Floyd killing: Washington expecting biggest march yet as mourners prepare for second memorial service – live

A hearse carrying Floyd’s body arrived Saturday morning for a public viewing of his casket and private memorial held in Hoke county in the southern state.

Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina – a city just east of Hoke county. Though he spent much of his life in Houston, much of Floyd’s family is still there, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The governor of North Carolina ordered flags to be raised at half-staff on Saturday in Floyd’s honor.

The memorial in North Carolina is Floyd’s second. A memorial was held at a university in Minneapolis, two miles from where Floyd was killed. A third and final memorial will be held in Houston, where Floyd will be laid to rest.

Crowd erupts in chants and cheers as George Floyd's casket arrives at his memorial site in Reaford, N.C. https://t.co/734q0UGynA pic.twitter.com/9GD6B0jQMZ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 6, 2020

Officials across the country were also preparing for another day of widespread demonstrations in response to the killing and Floyd and subsequent, often violent, resistance by police to the protesters.

Story continues

Demonstrators across multiple states are gearing up for a 12th day of protests, but the nation’s capital is anticipated to be home to the largest crowd yet on Saturday. City officials say they expect anywhere between 50,000 to 100,000 people to participate.

Muriel Bowser, the Democratic mayor of Washington who has been critical of Trump’s handling of the protests, encouraged people on Twitter to meet at Black Lives Matter Plaza – the street outside the White House Bowser renamed in honor of the movement – on Saturday.

Certain streets in the city have been closed to vehicle traffic to cope with the gathering.

In New York City, multiple protests started popping up around the city in the late morning as they have every day for more than a week. A group of teachers marched in downtown Manhattan holding up a banner that read “Black Students Matter” and signs demanding an end to the school-to-prison pipeline.

People at the front with a large banner pic.twitter.com/x8EktVqjFN — Madina Touré (@madinatoure) June 6, 2020

Meanwhile, two Buffalo police officers pleaded not guilty to assault after video emerged of them pushing a 75-year-old to the ground during protests over Floyd’s death. The man was shown bleeding after striking his head as he fell.

Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe have both been suspended over the incident, which was viewed millions of times on social media and triggered widespread rage. Buffalo police initially said the man had tripped during a confrontation but the city’s mayor later condemned the incident.