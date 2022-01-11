Mourners say goodbye to Valentina Orellana Peralta, girl fatally shot by LAPD officer

Ruben Vives
·7 min read
Soledad Peralta, the mother of Valentina Orellana Peralta, says goodbye to her daughter at the start of Valentina&#39;s funeral.
Soledad Peralta, center, the mother of Valentina Orellana Peralta, says goodbye to her daughter at the start of Valentina's funeral. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The gray casket of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta stood between a pair of photos of the teen and funeral wreaths made up of white roses and purple flowers.

More than 100 people who came to mourn the death of the Chilean girl stood up from their chairs as they watched her parents — Soledad Peralta and Juan Pablo Orellana — walk in, arm-in-arm, amid the sound of gospel music, with civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton.

The parents wore black shirts and masks that read "Justice for Valentina" as they slowly made their way to the open casket of their daughter, who wore a pink dress and glasses.

Monday's funeral service for Valentina came two weeks after she was killed by an LAPD police officer while shopping for clothes with her mother in North Hollywood. It also comes a day before the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners is scheduled to have its first meeting of the year and discuss the case.

The funeral service drew people from across L.A. Metta Pacheco, 46, placed her hand on the casket and wept before the ceremony began.

An activist, Pacheco said she wanted to pay her final respects to the slain girl.

"My heart breaks for the family, for their daughter," Pacheco said. "This killing was so unnecessary, there were other ways the police could have handled this."

Sitting across the room was Rosa Miller. She said Valentina's shooting hit close to home. Miller said her friend, 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez, an actress, was shot and killed by South Pasadena police in 2018.

Pall bearers wheel a casket
At the end of the funeral for Valentina Orellana Peralta, her casket is carried out of the City of Refuge Church. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

"The shooting triggered a lot of emotions, considering how young [Valentina] was and how senseless her death was," Miller said as her eyes welled up. "People should be outraged."

Most of those sitting inside the church were family members and mostly Black activists and residents, including members of the church. Miller was one of few Latinos present at the funeral. She said she was disappointed by the relatively small Latino presence.

"People need to wake up, especially the Latino community," she said. "She was a Latina."

"If a 14-year-old dying in her mother's arms doesn't enrage you then what will?" she added.

Others present at the funeral service included Refuge Senior Pastor Bishop Noel Jones and attorneys Ben Crump and Rahul Ravipudi, who are representing the family.

Crump has represented numerous families of people killed by police, including George Floyd, whose May 2020 slaying by a Minneapolis police officer triggered protests around the world.

Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas
Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, the father of Valentina, at his daughter's funeral. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

As he stood on the stage with a large screen showing an image of Valentina, Crump looked over at the family and vowed he and others would seek justice for their daughter.

"Justice represents the protection of the innocent," Crump said. "And who is more innocent than your 14-year-old angel, Valentina."

Ravipudi took the stage next and told Valentina's parents that as a son of immigrants, he understood how hard it was for them to sacrifice so much and work so hard to provide a better life for their daughter.

"In the short time Valentina was here, her light shined bright," Ravipudi said. "She was excelling in school. She had friends, she had the love and support of her family. And on Dec. 23, Valentina’s life was needlessness taken away with an AR-15 by the very people who were charged with protecting her."

Ravipudi told the parents that their daughter did not die in vain. He and others would hold those responsible for her death accountable and most importantly, make sure LAPD changed how it responded to incidents like the one that left their daughter dead, he said.

"As Gandhi said, 'The truth never damages a cause that’s just,'" he said. "It is our job that the truth and only the truth is revealed."

A memorial for Valentina Orellana Peralta
A memorial for Valentina Orellana Peralta at the Burlington store where she was killed. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

The shooting of Valentina occurred on Dec. 23, 2021. She and her mother were in the changing room of a Burlington store when one of three rounds fired by Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. penetrated the wall and struck the girl. Valentina died in the arms of her mother, whose screams were captured on police body camera videos of the incident.

Jones was firing at a man, later identified as Daniel Elena-Lopez, who had attacked customers with a bicycle lock and was holding the lock at the time of the shooting, according to the video footage and police.

Police dispatchers that night received multiple, conflicting 911 calls about the assaults, some saying — incorrectly — that Elena-Lopez had a gun.

Valentina was pronounced dead at the scene, as was Elena-Lopez.

Miller, Pacheco and others said they believe police could have deescalated the incident.

At around noon a gospel choir took the stage. People rose from their seats, clapped, danced and sang, "No matter the problem, put it in God's hands." In front, feet from their daughter's casket, Orellana and Peralta clapped and moved side to side to the music.

Sharpton then took the stage to deliver his eulogy. Crump said the family requested Sharpton's presence. In recent years, he has addressed grieving families of victims who have been killed, including relatives of George Floyd, Travyon Martin, Eric Gardner, Michael Brown and Ahmaud Arbery.

From the stage, tapping his index finger on the wooden podium, Sharpton said it didn't matter that the police officer who killed Valentina was Black, or that Valentina was an immigrant in the United States.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers a eulogy
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers the eulogy during the funeral of Valentina Orellana Peralta. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

"This is not only a tragedy, it is a travesty," Sharpton said, while some in the crowd answered, "amen." "There is nothing normal about shooting so recklessly that a young teenage girl looking to live the American dream, that was shopping with her dear mother, Soledad, possibly getting a Christmas dress that ends up being the dress for her funeral “

"This could have been my daughter, this could have been your daughter," he added.

Family of the girl said Valentina brought them joy and love. They described her as a kind person who cared for the well-being of others, especially animals. Her father said she was a strong advocate of animal rights. He said his daughter wanted to become a U.S. citizen like her older sister, attend college and become an engineer.

"She had many dreams and aspirations, like any 14-year-old had," Juan Pablo Peralta said.

He said in the short amount of time she was in the country, she had learned the English language and excelled at school, getting good grades in math and physics.

Her parents said their daughter was interested in robotics.

"She wanted to build me a robot that would help me clean," Soledad Orellana said, speaking softly.

Both parents said it has been a painful time for them but they hope that they can secure justice for their daughter and will also help advocate for others who may need their help and support.

"I'm starting to understand," Orellana said while standing behind the podium "that my daughter was an angel whose mission was to bring peace and love."

There was a moment of silence at the end of the service before pallbearers carried Valentina's casket outside to the hearse that would take her to her final resting place, amid a flurry of released white doves.

Doves are released
Doves are released at the conclusion of the funeral. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Clanachan to step down as CPL commissioner, looks to bring expansion team to Windsor

    TORONTO — David Clanachan is stepping down as commissioner of the Canadian Premier League to spearhead the launch of an expansion club in the Windsor/Essex County region. The league announced Monday that Clanachan has been been awarded exclusive rights for a CPL expansion club in his hometown, contingent on delivering a soccer-specific stadium and "other expansion criteria to league standards." The eight-team CPL, which wrapped up its third season last month with Pacific FC crowned champion, alr

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Doubles win puts Canada into ATP Cup final against Spain

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov qualified Canada for its first ATP Cup final on Saturday when they defeated Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in doubles to complete a 2-1 win against Russia. Canada will play Spain in the final on Sunday. Medvedev and Safiullin had been 3-0 in doubles this week but the Canadians ending that winning streak. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., got the match off to a good start for Canada by beating Safiullin 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • Longtime Canadian women's baseball team member Amanda Asay dies at 33

    NELSON, B.C. — Baseball Canada says Amanda Asay, the longest-serving member of the Canadian women's baseball team program, died Friday after a skiing accident in Nelson, B.C. The native of Prince George, B.C., was 33. A Baseball Canada spokesman says the accident happened Friday, and that more information -- including about funeral arrangements -- will likely be provided soon. The federation did not offer details about her cause of death. Asay, who joined the program in 2005, helped Canada win s

  • Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

    LOS ANGELES — Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. "Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.” Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

  • Nam Nguyen finishes sixth at nationals a week after contracting COVID-19

    Barely a week before what might have been his last Canadian figure skating championships, and with a berth in the Beijing Olympics on the line, Nam Nguyen felt like he'd been by a train. The 23-year-old from Toronto struggled to a sixth-place finish on Saturday in Ottawa, and revealed afterward that he'd contracted COVID-19 last week. "It just hit me hard, like a train... it just felt like my whole body was just shaking from exhaustion, weakness, and I had chills all over, I was coughing a lot,

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol