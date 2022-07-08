Mourners at funeral remember slain Alabama deputy as a hero

·1 min read

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (AP) — Mourners remembered an Alabama sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed by a fleeing suspect as a hero at his funeral Friday.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson, 32, died June 30, a day after being shot. Another deputy was shot and injured, but survived.

“It’s been said a coward dies a thousand deaths; a hero, but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade said at the service.

Johnson, the father of two daughters, was killed ahead of his upcoming wedding, which was scheduled to be held soon in Florida, his father said.

“Hold your loved ones close, because you never know when it will be their last time to see you," Johnson’s father, Steven Johnson, said during the service.

Johnson had joined the sheriff's department in 2014 and became a canine handler. His K9, Bodie, was walked to the flag-draped coffin and sat by family members during the memorial service.

The deputy who was injured in the shooting, Chris Poole, sent a letter that read: “You're my hero, brother. We didn't deserve this. You didn't deserve this, brother.”

Poole said he wants the opportunity to face the man who shot them and ask why he did it in court.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset the next day in honor of Johnson’s funeral.

Austin Hall, 26, is charged with capital murder in Johnson’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Poole.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Wick's 2-run error in 11th gifts Red Sox 4-2 win over Cubs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Pitcher Rowan Wick threw Trevor Story’s comebacker down the right-field line for a two-run error with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. With automatic runner Bobby Dalbec on second, Wick (1-3) walked Christian Arroyo leading off the 11th. Jarren Duran struck out and Rafael Devers popped out before Story hit a soft hopper that Wick threw well over first baseman David Bote. In a game that took 4

  • Can Justin Champagnie, Dalano Banton prove they're too good for Summer League?

    Justin Champagnie and Dalano Banton have their eyes set on roster minutes with the Toronto Raptors. The first step is proving they can be leaders and execute in the Raptors system at Summer League. Full preview looking at other players competing in Vegas is on our YouTube and the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Edmonton's Marco Arop clocks world's third fastest 800 metres

    EDMONTON — Marco Arop is rounding into form at the perfect time. The 23-year-old ran a season's best one minute 43.61 seconds in the 800 metres to win the Pre World Invitational Championships meet in his hometown on Sunday. Arop's time is the third fastest in the world this year, and comes less than two weeks before the world track and field championships begin in Eugene, Ore. Sarah Mitton won the women's shot put with a toss of 19.99 metres. The 26-year-old had thrown 20.33 to win the Canadian

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Tringale holds steady against wind, leads Scottish Open by 3

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale finally saw The Renaissance Club in windy weather and held his own Friday to stay three shots ahead in the Scottish Open as he tries to win for the first time in his 13th year on the PGA Tour. Tringale stayed on track after making four straight bogeys around the turn and finished with three pars for a 2-over 72. He had a three-shot lead over Gary Woodland (72) and Doug Ghim, whose 69 raised hopes he could earn one of three spots available for the B

  • Maple Leafs will regret any trade for Rasmus Sandin

    Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin remains without a contract for next season but general manager Kyle Dubas needs to negotiate new term for Toronto's 2019 first-round pick or risk losing a player projected to be a blue line star.&nbsp;

  • Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United he wants to leave

    The 37-year-old footballer reportedly wants to cut his contract short by a year after their disappointing season.

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Reddick wins at Road America for 1st NASCAR Cup victory

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Reddick needed a little longer than expected to win in the NASCAR Cup Series. The circumstances of his triumph made it worth the wait. Reddick won Sunday at Road America by outdueling Chase Elliott, the defending champion on the course and the current points leader. The victory came in the 92nd start of his Cup career, which has included five second-place finishes. “It was just a huge sense of relief,” Reddick said. The Richard Childress Racing driver won by 3.304

  • 'Everybody loves playing with each other:' Otto Porter Jr. on Raptors core

    New Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. discusses the similarities between the Warriors and Raptors, Scottie Barnes' potential and how Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet differ as point guards. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Hayley Wickenheiser promoted to assistant GM with Maple Leafs

    Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser becomes the fourth woman hired as an assistant general manager with an NHL club this year.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Ottawa Senators acquire high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat from Chicago for picks

    MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di

  • B.C. Lions sign offensive lineman Perkins to two-year extension

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Kent Perkins to a two-year contract extension. The six-foot-five, 306-pound Dallas native made his debut in Week 2 of the 2021 CFL season and since then has started 16 consecutive games at right tackle. Perkins was the Lions' nominee for CFL most outstanding lineman last season and has helped the team's offence rack up 1,561 total yards through the first three games of 2022. Before signing with the Lions ahead of 2021 training cam

  • Time for Leafs fans to give up glorifying Original Six Stanley Cups

    In the aftermath of a recent survey that revealed that most NHL fans find Maple Leafs fans the most annoying, fervent Toronto supporter Omar suggests it's time for his fellow fans to stop using the 13 Stanley Cups won during Original Six competition as a go-to comeback when being chirped by other fans.

  • Street Fighter 6: New fighters can jump in

    Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.

  • Toronto's World Cup price tag is up $10M, city report says

    Toronto is four years away from hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, but the price tag for the event has already gone up $10 million, according to a new city report. The estimated cost of hosting five games in Toronto is now projected to be approximately $300 million by 2026. The provincial and federal governments are expected to cover approximately two-thirds of this amount. However, detailed financial commitments have not yet been secured. According to the report, which heads to Mayor John To