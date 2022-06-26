I mourn the future of women and unwanted babies, who will be ignored by those who 'saved' them

The conservative justices of America's highest court have made their position crystal clear: Power and control mean more to them than the rights of the millions of people they have been appointed to represent.

Today, after nearly 50 years of progress, women are being forced back into the shadows, with muted voices and an inability to make decisions for themselves. There was a time when women couldn't wear pants – will they come for those again?

Thanks to a leaked draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, we've had nearly two months to prepare for this dark day – the Court overturning Roe v. Wade, thus ending the constitutional right to an abortion. But the decision is no less stunning and devastating.

A woman in America: In the 1950s they were overlooked. Here's a reminder of what those days looked like.

Protesters rally in front of the Supreme Court on June 23, 2022.

The 6-3 decision will create a widening disparity among those who have the financial means to access abortions and those who don't. They have created a system where poor people will die trying to seek abortions that are unsafe.

Columnist Connie Schultz: Is this Supreme Court decision going to darken my granddaughters' future?

The children they claim to care so much about will face unfair challenges. Many will live in poverty. They will be abused. They will flood an already burgeoning foster care system.

And, ironically, they will then be categorized as a burden to society. Because I can't imagine those who are celebrating this ruling are willing to offer their monetary assistance to provide food, medical and child care for all the unborn babies that will be "saved."

Shouldn't we respect all freedoms?

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024, praised the court's decision Friday while previewing his probable platform.

”Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land,” Pence tweeted.

I rarely hear from Pence and other anti-abortion advocates about how to care for the children who already exist. I don't see legislation that supports struggling parents who can't make ends meet or find affordable child care. What I do hear is that government should respect Americans' fundamental freedoms.

Columnist Ingrid Jacques: States will now decide abortion laws. Here's why that could be a good thing.

Demonstrators gather at the Supreme Court on Dec. 1, 2021.

Concealed guns for everyone? Sure. Hungry babies? Oh, we don't know what to do about that.

Like Pence, legislators around the country are chomping at the bit to end the practice of abortion – at least 26 states will likely demolish reproductive rights through trigger laws or near total bans – and the Supreme Court just handed them the keys to the castle.

Just the beginning of the regression

America will have to vote its way out of this madness. There are years, if not decades, of work ahead.

My mom had an abortion almost 50 years ago. My family is finally talking about her decision.

Listen, this ruling doesn't affect my aging uterus. But I weep for the girls and younger women in this country who are once again being thrust into second-class status. Their access to a fundamental health care right and their ability to make personal choices has been stolen.

And it won't stop there. In a lone concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the court should also reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage.

More regression. More power and control. More hate-filled ideologies.

Sadly, it's only just begun.

National columnist/deputy opinion editor Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board. Contact her at shackney@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

