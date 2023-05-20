Mounties search for missing boy in southwest Saskatchewan

Devin Thompson, 11, was last seen on a rural property near Readlyn, Sask., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Regina, late Friday afternoon. (Saskatchewan RCMP - image credit)

Coronach RCMP are asking for help locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing in southwest Saskatchewan late Friday afternoon.

They said Devin Thompson was last seen around 5 p.m. CT at a rural property near Readlyn, Sask., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Regina.

At the time, police said he was wearing a hooded light brown denim jacket that goes down to his knees and black rubber boots with green soles.

RCMP describe Thompson as approximately four feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said their search efforts began immediately after the boy was reported missing and continued throughout the night.

As of Saturday morning, RCMP said officers were doing ground searches — with the help of police dogs and search and rescue teams — about three kilometres west of Highway 36 and 13 kilometres south of Crane Valley, Sask.

Patrols in and around the area also continue, Mounties said.

Anyone who has seen the boy or who might know where he is is asked to contact the Saskatchewan RCMP immediately by calling 306-310-7267.