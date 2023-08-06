Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., seek witnesses to attempted murder in city park

COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say a man is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a confrontation in a city park Saturday morning.

Coquitlam RCMP say they're investigating an altercation between "at least two adult males" in Brookmere Park that occurred around 9:15 in the morning.

Investigators say they're looking for more witnesses and any video footage of the altercation, but the nature of what exactly happened remains unknown.

Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama says police haven't been able to speak to the victim, believed to be in his late '20s, who is unconscious in the hospital.

Yoshiyama says investigators are still trying to identify the man and anyone who may know him, but police are treating the case as an attempted murder due to the extent of his injuries.

He adds they've spoken to a some witnesses so far after a few 9-1-1 calls about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press