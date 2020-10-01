Mountain West releases football schedule that features an unbalanced number of conference games

The Mountain West football schedule has arrived. And it’s unique.

The 12 teams in the conference will each play eight games. But not each team will play eight conference games. Boise State will play seven conference games in addition to a game against BYU. San Diego State will also play seven conference games with a game against a to-be-determined non-conference opponent. Air Force, meanwhile, will play just six conference games thanks to matchups with Army and Navy.

The arrangement leaves the Mountain West as the only conference at the top level of college football that is beginning its pandemic-impacted season with an uneven number of conference games among its teams. Because of that, the teams in the conference won’t be divided into the traditional Mountain and West divisions and the teams with the two best winning percentages will play each other on Dec. 19 in the conference title game.

“The shift away from a two-division format was necessary to optimize the schedule and allow for maximum flexibility given the various constraints which had to be considered,” MWC commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement. “Inasmuch as the season begins with an uneven number of conference games, and the possibility exists additional games may be lost to COVID-19 challenges, the procedures for determining the participants in and location for the MW Football Championship Game were adapted to accommodate a range of outcomes in as equitable a fashion as possible.”

The team with the best regular-season winning percentage will host the conference title game. Eleven teams in the conference will begin their seasons on Oct. 24 as Air Force’s game against Navy was previously scheduled for Saturday. Had the Mountain West not decided to go ahead with its season, Air Force was set to play Navy and Army anyway.

The Mountain West football schedule is here. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images) More

Full Mountain West Schedule

Oct. 3

Navy at Air Force

Oct. 24

Air Force at San Jose State

Hawaii at Fresno State

New Mexico at Colorado State

UNLV at San Diego State

Utah State at Boise State

Wyoming at Nevada

Oct. 31

Boise State at Air Force

Colorado State at Fresno State

Hawaii at Wyoming

Nevada at UNLV

San Jose State at New Mexico

San Diego State at Utah State

Nov. 7

Air Force at Army

BYU at Boise State

Fresno State at UNLV

New Mexico at Hawaii

San Jose State at San Diego State

Utah State at Nevada

Wyoming at Colorado State

Nov. 14

Air Force at Wyoming

Colorado State at Boise State

Fresno State at Utah State

Hawaii at San Diego State

Nevada at New Mexico

UNLV at San Jose State

Nov. 21

Boise State at Hawaii

New Mexico at Air Force

San Diego State at Nevada

San Jose State at Fresno State

UNLV at Colorado State

Utah State at Wyoming

Nov. 28

Colorado State at Air Force

Nevada at Hawaii

New Mexico at Utah State

San Diego State at Fresno State

San Jose State at Boise State

Wyoming at UNLV

Dec. 5

Air Force at Utah State

Boise State at UNLV

Colorado State at San Diego State

Fresno State at Nevada

Hawaii at at San Jose State

Wyoming at New Mexico

Dec. 12

Boise State at Wyoming

Fresno State at New Mexico

Nevada at San Jose State

UNLV at Hawaii

Utah State at Colorado State

San Diego vs. undetermined opponent

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

