Mountain West all-conference teams are out. Which Boise State football players made it?

Boise State had three players named first-team All-Mountain West by conference media members on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, left tackle John Ojukwu and kicker Jonah Dalmas made the cut, but no players on Boise State’s defense were named first team.

Shakir leads the Broncos with 77 catches, 1,117 yards and seven receiving touchdowns this season — all of which are career highs for the senior from Murrieta, California. He ranks No. 3 in the conference in receiving yards and No. 4 in receptions. It’s the second year in a row that he made the first-team cut and the third all-conference honor of his career. Shakir was named honorable mention in 2019.

Ojukwu is the only member of Boise State’s offensive line that has started every game in the same position this season. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound redshirt senior has appeared in 42 games and started 37 since 2018.

Dalmas — a former walk-on, who joined the Broncos after a successful soccer and football career at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian — leads the Mountain West with 26 made field goals and a 92.9% success rate. The sophomore is 26-for-28 this season, and his longest field goal covered 47 yards.

The Broncos (7-5, 5-3 MW) placed two linemen on the second-team offense: redshirt sophomore Ben Dooley and sixth-year senior Jake Stetz. Dooley made the cut after starting all 12 games this season. He opened the year at right tackle and moved to right guard for Boise State’s home loss to Nevada and started there the rest of the season.

Stetz started at three positions this year. He opened the season at right guard, moved to left guard five games into the season and replaced Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar at center before the Broncos’ win at Utah State on Sept. 25. He was injured in Boise State’s win over New Mexico and will miss the Broncos’ bowl game, Boise State football coach Andy Avalos confirmed after the regular-season finale at San Diego State.

Safety JL Skinner, defensive tackle Scott Matlock and punt returner Stefan Cobbs were also named second-team all-conference.

Skinner leads the Broncos and ranks No. 9 in the Mountain West with 92 tackles. His 66 solo tackles rank No. 5 in the conference, and he has seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions to his credit.

Matlock leads the Broncos with a career-high seven sacks, and he has posted career highs in tackles (41) and tackles for loss (8.5) this season. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound redshirt junior from Homedale also blocked a field goal and caught the first touchdown pass of his career in the Broncos’ win at Utah State.

Cobbs, a redshirt junior wide receiver, returned his only punt of the season 81 yards for a touchdown in the Broncos’ home opener against UTEP. He also averaged a team-high 20 yards per kickoff return and finished the regular season with career highs in receptions (34), receiving yards (421) and receiving touchdowns (5).

Boise State had four players named honorable mention all-conference: wide receiver Octavius Evans, safety Tyreque Jones, nickel Kekaula Kaniho and linebackers Ezekiel Noa and Riley Whimpey.

Whimpey is second on the team with 71 tackles this season. Noa is third with 66, and Jones is fourth with 52. Evans has posted career highs in receptions (34) and receiving yards (409), and he has hauled in two touchdown passes.

Mountain West all-conference awards

Offensive Player of the Year – Carson Strong, Jr., QB, Nevada

Defensive Player of the Year – Cameron Thomas, Jr., DL, San Diego State

Special Teams Player of the Year – Matt Araiza, Jr., P/PK, San Diego State

Freshman of the Year – Cameron Friel, QB, UNLV

Coach of the Year – Brady Hoke, San Diego State

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Carson Strong, Jr., Nevada

WR - Khalil Shakir, Sr., Boise State

WR - Romeo Doubs, Sr., Nevada

WR - Deven Thompkins, Sr., Utah State

RB - Brad Roberts, Jr., Air Force

RB - Charles Williams, Sr., UNLV

TE - Trey McBride, Sr., Colorado State

OL - Hawk Wimmer, Sr., Air Force

OL - John Ojukwu, Sr., Boise State

OL - Alex Akingbulu, Sr., Fresno State

OL - William Dunkle, Jr., San Diego State

OL - Zachary Thomas, Sr., San Diego State

PK - Jonah Dalmas, So., Boise State

KR - Jordan Byrd, Sr., San Diego State

DEFENSE

DL - Scott Patchan, Sr., Colorado State

DL - Tristan Nichols, Sr., Nevada

DL - Cameron Thomas, Jr., San Diego State

DL - Viliami Fehoko, Jr., San José State

LB - Darius Muasau, Jr., Hawai‘i

LB - Caden McDonald, Sr., San Diego State

LB - Kyle Harmon, Sr., San José State

LB - Chad Muma, Sr., Wyoming

DB - Evan Williams, Jr., Fresno State

DB - Khoury Bethley, Sr., Hawai‘i

DB - Patrick McMorris, Jr., San Diego State

DB - Trenton Thompson, Sr., San Diego State

P - Matt Araiza, Jr., San Diego State

PR - Romeo Doubs, Sr., Nevada

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB - Jake Haener, Sr., Fresno State

WR - Jalen Cropper, Jr., Fresno State

WR - Calvin Turner, Sr., Hawai‘i

WR - Isaiah Neyor, So., Wyoming

RB - Greg Bell, Sr., San Diego State

RB - Xazavian Valladay, Sr., Wyoming

TE - Cole Turner, Sr., Nevada

OL - Ben Dooley, So., Boise State

OL - Jake Stetz, Sr., Boise State

OL - Aaron Frost, Sr., Nevada

OL - Jack Snyder, Sr., San José State

OL - Keegan Cryder, Sr., Wyoming

PK - Matt Araiza, Jr., San Diego State

KR - Savon Scarver, Sr., Utah State

DEFENSE

DL - Jordan Jackson, Sr., Air Force

DL - Scott Matlock, Jr., Boise State

DL - David Perales, Sr., Fresno State

DL - Keshawn Banks, Sr., San Diego State

LB - Vince Sanford, Jr., Air Force

LB - Daiyan Henley, Sr., Nevada

LB - Jacoby Windmon, Jr., UNLV

LB - Justin Rice, Sr., Utah State

DB - JL Skinner, Jr., Boise State

DB - Cortez Davis, Sr., Hawai‘i

DB - Tayler Hawkins, Sr., San Diego State

DB - C.J. Coldon, Jr., Wyoming

P - Ryan Stonehouse, Sr., Colorado State

PR - Stefan Cobbs, R-Jr., Boise State

Boise State honorable mention: WR Octavius Evans, S Tyreque Jones, DB Kekaula Kaniho, LB Ezekiel Noa, LB Riley Whimpey.