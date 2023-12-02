Mountain West Championship: Predictions, odds and schedule for Boise State vs. UNLV

Boise State Broncos cornerback Kaonohi Kaniho and Boise State Broncos safety Rodney Robinson celebrate during the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeats Air Force 27-19.

Determining the teams that would compete for the Mountain West championship was no easy task. It was so difficult in fact that league officials needed computers to step in to determine who was worthy between Boise State, San Jose State, and UNLV. As you can tell by the name of the link you clicked on, the computers landed on the Broncos and Rebels.

That decision came despite the San Jose State Spartans having defeated the UNLV Rebels earlier in the season. That said, the Rebels and Broncos never played each other this year, so there is an aura of mystery around this game. We can transitive property all we want and claim "Oh, well, this team beat this team who beat this team and this team, so therefore Boise State should win," but nothing is set in stone until we see it on the field.

A victory here would be UNLV's first Mountain West title. Here's how to watch.

Predictions for Boise State vs. UNLV:

Sportsbook Wire: Take UNLV ML

The Rebels may be underdogs, but they've been in this situation before. All year, when the world has doubted them, they've come out on top. In four games as 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Rebels are 4-0 ATS. With such a tight spread, you may as well go for the higher payout of the moneyline than the spread.

Fox Sports: UNLV 31, Boise State 28

Fox Sports agrees with the odds, claiming that the Broncos have a 58.2% chance to win this game. They are however, riding with UNLV, an interesting decision. Most notably, Fox Sports points out that the Rebels have covered the spread in nine of eleven games this year. That's likely the reason Fox Sports is predicting a UNLV victory.

Sports Illustrated: Boise State 35, UNLV 21

Brett Gibbons writes, "One quick look at the records here might suggest a lopsided affair. But Boise State's record is incredibly misleading; four of the five Broncos losses came by a single score and three of those on walk-off plays (a blocked field goal touchdown, a Hail Mary, and a game-winning field goal). In reality, Boise State is playing closer to a 9-3 team under their interim head coach."

Athlon: UNLV 31, Boise State 28

Much like Fox Sports, Athlon is running with the Rebels. Although they like the Broncos more as a whole, it seems Athlon is not a fan of the Broncos' passing game, and when push comes to shove, it will fall under the pressure.

How to watch Boise State vs. UNLV:

When: Saturday, December 2

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: FuboTV

Mountain West Championship: Broncos vs. Rebels lines, betting trends

The Broncos are favorites to defeat the Rebels, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: Boise State (-2.5)

Moneyline: Boise State (-135); UNLV (+110)

Over/under: 58.5

Mountain West Title Game: Usual Mountain West power Boise State meets newcomer UNLV

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boise State vs. UNLV: Predictions, odds, picks, and schedule